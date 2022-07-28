Telkom’s wholesale and networks division Openserve has launched a symmetric 100Mbps fibre-to-the-home services and upgraded its 200Mbps product to 250Mbps.

Previously, Openserve offered only a 100Mbps service with 50Mbps upload speeds.

The fibre network operator has now added a product with 100Mbps upload speeds.

It has also upgraded its existing 200/100Mbps service. It now offers 250Mbps download speeds and 125Mbps upload speeds.

Internet service provider Cool Ideas told MyBroadband that as a result of the change, it reduced the prices of its 100/50 Openserve package for existing customers.

The table below summarises the price of Openserve home fibre services from Cool Ideas and Afrihost, including new symmetrical 100Mbps and upgraded 250Mbps packages.

Openserve package Cool Ideas Afrihost Openserve 25/10 R549 R497 Openserve 25/25 R599 R597 Openserve 50/25 R749 R697 Openserve 50/50 R819 R827 Openserve 100/50 R949 R947 Openserve 100/100 R1,029 R997 Openserve 250/125 R1,199 R1,167 Openserve 500/250 R1,399 R1,347

Openserve’s product changes come amid fierce competition in South Africa’s fibre-to-the-home space.

Although Openserve has by far the most extensive fibre network in South Africa with over 160,000 kilometres of cable in the ground, Vumatel’s 13,200-kilometre network reaches more homes.

Telkom’s latest annual results revealed that Openserve passed 839,691 homes with 389,109 homes connected on 31 March 2022.

Vumatel’s fibre network passed 1.5 million homes with 450,000 connections. Vumatel passed 400,000 additional homes in the last year alone.

In contrast, Openserve passed an extra 289,734 homes and connected 108,044 in the past year.

Telkom has aggressively increased its investment into its fixed-line network, increasing its fibre capital expenditure to R1.14 billion in 2021 and R2.052 billion in 2022.

Not to be outdone by the larger players in the space, Metrofibre Networx announced on Tuesday that it had secured R5 billion in financing from Standard Bank for its expansion.

Standard Bank said the funding would help Metrofibre’s network reach 850,000 South African households by 2025 — up from 350,000 today.

