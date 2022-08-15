Entry-level fibre prices compared â€”Â including a service for R297 per month

Fibre network operators (FNOs) such as Frogfoot, Vumatel, and Openserve are expanding their products to lower-income communities. A MyBroadband analysis has revealed that South Africans can get uncapped fibre for as little as R297 a month.

MyBroadband compared the pricing of symmetrical and asymmetrical fibre packages with speeds ranging from 10Mbps to 30Mbps.

Our analysis revealed that several uncapped fibre packages are available to South Africans for less than R400 per month, with some offering download speeds of 20Mbps.

Packages with speeds of 25Mbps and above are a little more expensive, but several options are available for R490 to R550 per month.

The cheapest uncapped fibre package available is Frogfoot Air’s asymmetrical 10Mbps package. It provides download and upload speeds of 10Mbps and 1Mbps, respectively, for R297 monthly.

However, Openserve Web Connect and Zoom Fibre offer competitive packages.

South African residents can get Openserve Web Connect’s asymmetrical 10Mbps package, with an upload speed of 5Mbps, for R329 month to month.

Zoom Fibre offers a symmetrical 10Mbps package for R347 a month.

Other notable entry-level fibre packages include Openserve’s 25Mpbs download and 10Mpbs upload product for R497 per month and Frogfoot Air’s asymmetrical 30Mbps service.

South African residents can get a 30Mbps download and 3Mbps upload package through Frogfoot Air for R527 a month.

Prepaid vs month-to-month

The vast majority of uncapped fibre packages available in South Africa are month-to-month, but Vumatel offers a prepaid service on its Vuma Reach network.

The company said its Vuma Reach product is aimed at households earning between R5,000 and R30,000 per month.

South Africans living in an area with Vuma Reach coverage can get a 20/10Mbps package for R399 and pay up-front for 28 days of access at a time.

Openserve Web Connect also launched a prepaid service this year allowing customers to buy seven days of access at a time.

The table below summarises the entry-level uncapped fibre packages available in South Africa. The listed prices are as per Afrihost’s website.

30Mbps Entry-level fibre packages Network Product type Download Upload Price 10Mbps Frogfoot Air Month to month 10Mbps 1Mbps R297 Openserve Web Connect Month to month 10Mbps 5Mbps R329 Zoom Fibre Month to month 10Mbps 10Mbps R347 Evotel Month to month 10Mbps 2Mbps R627 Mitsol Month to month 10Mbps 10Mbps R627 TT Connect Month to month 10Mbps 10Mbps R627 Netstream Month to month 10Mbps 10Mbps R687 Link Africa Month to month 10Mbps 10Mbps R877 20Mbps Openserve Web Connect Month to month 20Mbps 10Mbps R389 Vuma Reach Prepaid 20Mbps 10Mbps R399 Frogfoot Air Month to month 20Mbps 10Mbps R447 MetroFibre Month to month 20Mbps 20Mbps R497 Vodacom Month to month 20Mbps 10Mbps R627 Vumatel Month to month 20Mbps 10Mbps R649 Vodacom Month to month 20Mbps 20Mbps R707 Evotel Month to month 20Mbps 10Mbps R777 Lightstruck Month to month 20Mbps 20Mbps R777 TT Connect Month to month 20Mbps 10Mbps R777 Netstream Month to month 20Mbps 20Mbps R867 Link Africa Month to month 20Mbps 20Mbps R977 25Mbps Openserve Month to month 25Mbps 10Mbps R497 Zoom Fibre Month to month 25Mbps 25Mbps R547 Openserve Month to month 25Mbps 25Mbps R597 Mitsol Month to month 25Mbps 25Mbps R727 Link Layer Month to month 25Mbps 25Mbps R727 Clear Acces Month to month 25Mbps 25Mbps R777 30Mbps Frogfoot Month to month 30Mbps 3Mbps R527 Frogfoot Month to month 30Mbps 30Mbps R627 35Mbps Octotel Month to month 35Mbps 25Mbps R727

