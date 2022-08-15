Entry-level fibre prices compared â€”Â including a service for R297 per month

Fibre network operators (FNOs) such as Frogfoot, Vumatel, and Openserve are expanding their products to lower-income communities. A MyBroadband analysis has revealed that South Africans can get uncapped fibre for as little as R297 a month.
MyBroadband compared the pricing of symmetrical and asymmetrical fibre packages with speeds ranging from 10Mbps to 30Mbps.
Our analysis revealed that several uncapped fibre packages are available to South Africans for less than R400 per month, with some offering download speeds of 20Mbps.
Packages with speeds of 25Mbps and above are a little more expensive, but several options are available for R490 to R550 per month.
The cheapest uncapped fibre package available is Frogfoot Air’s asymmetrical 10Mbps package. It provides download and upload speeds of 10Mbps and 1Mbps, respectively, for R297 monthly.
However, Openserve Web Connect and Zoom Fibre offer competitive packages.
South African residents can get Openserve Web Connect’s asymmetrical 10Mbps package, with an upload speed of 5Mbps, for R329 month to month.
Zoom Fibre offers a symmetrical 10Mbps package for R347 a month.
Other notable entry-level fibre packages include Openserve’s 25Mpbs download and 10Mpbs upload product for R497 per month and Frogfoot Air’s asymmetrical 30Mbps service.
South African residents can get a 30Mbps download and 3Mbps upload package through Frogfoot Air for R527 a month.
Prepaid vs month-to-month
The vast majority of uncapped fibre packages available in South Africa are month-to-month, but Vumatel offers a prepaid service on its Vuma Reach network.
The company said its Vuma Reach product is aimed at households earning between R5,000 and R30,000 per month.
South Africans living in an area with Vuma Reach coverage can get a 20/10Mbps package for R399 and pay up-front for 28 days of access at a time.
Openserve Web Connect also launched a prepaid service this year allowing customers to buy seven days of access at a time.
The table below summarises the entry-level uncapped fibre packages available in South Africa. The listed prices are as per Afrihost’s website.
30Mbps
|Entry-level fibre packages
|Network
|Product type
|Download
|Upload
|Price
|10Mbps
|Frogfoot Air
|Month to month
|10Mbps
|1Mbps
|R297
|Openserve Web Connect
|Month to month
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R329
|Zoom Fibre
|Month to month
|10Mbps
|10Mbps
|R347
|Evotel
|Month to month
|10Mbps
|2Mbps
|R627
|Mitsol
|Month to month
|10Mbps
|10Mbps
|R627
|TT Connect
|Month to month
|10Mbps
|10Mbps
|R627
|Netstream
|Month to month
|10Mbps
|10Mbps
|R687
|Link Africa
|Month to month
|10Mbps
|10Mbps
|R877
|20Mbps
|Openserve Web Connect
|Month to month
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R389
|Vuma Reach
|Prepaid
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R399
|Frogfoot Air
|Month to month
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R447
|MetroFibre
|Month to month
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R497
|Vodacom
|Month to month
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R627
|Vumatel
|Month to month
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R649
|Vodacom
|Month to month
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R707
|Evotel
|Month to month
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R777
|Lightstruck
|Month to month
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R777
|TT Connect
|Month to month
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R777
|Netstream
|Month to month
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R867
|Link Africa
|Month to month
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R977
|25Mbps
|Openserve
|Month to month
|25Mbps
|10Mbps
|R497
|Zoom Fibre
|Month to month
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R547
|Openserve
|Month to month
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R597
|Mitsol
|Month to month
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R727
|Link Layer
|Month to month
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R727
|Clear Acces
|Month to month
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R777
|30Mbps
|Frogfoot
|Month to month
|30Mbps
|3Mbps
|R527
|Frogfoot
|Month to month
|30Mbps
|30Mbps
|R627
|35Mbps
|Octotel
|Month to month
|35Mbps
|25Mbps
|R727
