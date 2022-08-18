Global fibre shortage could cause price increases in South Africa

Most of South Africa’s major network operators have enough fibre cable supplies to last them into next year, though some have raised concerns about what could happen if the shortage isn’t resolved soon.

MyBroadband received feedback from Metrofibre Networx, Vodacom, MTN, and Zoom Fibre — all of which explained that they have procedures in place to weather short-term supply problems.

However, Metrofibre said a fibre shortage on top of a global chip shortage is concerning.

Metrofibre project management head Michael van Heerden said that although they have sufficient supplies to carry their network builds into 2023, cable price increases and lengthened lead times are concerning.

“A worldwide shortage of fibre-optic cable has driven up prices and lengthened lead times — an issue that impacts fibre rollouts across the globe,” he said.

“This fibre shortage coupled with previous chip shortages and lead times on other equipment is concerning and means we need to carefully plan and have stringent procurement processes in place.”

“For now, we have forecast our cable requirements with our manufacturers and distributors, which will carry us into 2023,” Van Heerden added.

He said Metrofibre is already planning around the potential for cable shortages come 2023, should the constraints persist.

“Vodacom has sufficient fibre optic cable stock to ensure that we are able to carry out our planned network builds for the foreseeable future,” a Vodacom spokesperson told MyBroadband.

MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan told MyBroadband that although the shortage is concerning, the mobile operator has not run into constraints yet.

“The fibre optic cable shortage is of concern to MTN, however to date we have not seen any immediate impact on delivery from our current suppliers,” she said.

“MTN provides forecasts to suppliers at the beginning of each year to ensure successful delivery; hence the current 2022 fibre rollout is not impacted.”

Zoom Fibre CEO Mohammed Manjra explained the FNO has always considered the risks of resource and material shortages on a global scale.

He said the company has a risk mitigation strategy to handle such occurrences.

“Due to us starting Zoom Fibre during the biggest black swan event in recent history, a key focus was understanding the risk around resource and material shortages on a global scale,” Manjra said.

“Part of the risk mitigation strategy was to ensure we made long-term commitments to primary contractors and suppliers to ensure consistent supply.”

“We did this to ensure delivery is not hampered, and this is the reason we’re the fastest fixed network operator to pass 100,000 endpoints, and we will be able to continue on our planned trajectory for the next 12-18 months without material supplies affecting our delivery,” he added.

Openserve didn’t specify whether its fibre builds would be impacted by the shortage but said it is aware of the constraints.

“Openserve is aware of the global supply chain issues and is continuously monitoring the fibre environment, and will respond to the challenges accordingly should the need arise,” an Openserve spokesperson told MyBroadband.

MyBroadband also asked Vumatel for comment, but it had not answered our questions by the time of publication.

Global fibre shortage

In July 2022, TechRadar reported on an analysis conducted by market intelligence firm Cru Group, which revealed that fibre-optic cabling shortages are likely to create significant hold-ups across critical communications infrastructure projects around the globe.

Cru Group’s analysis revealed that fibre-optic cabling prices have increased by around 70% over the past 18 months as demand for services such as 5G increased.

“Given that the cost of deployment has suddenly doubled, there are now questions around whether countries are going to be able to meet targets set for infrastructure build, and whether this could have an impact on global connectivity,” TechRadar quoted Cru as saying.