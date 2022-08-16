What’s Next — Makgosi Mabaso discusses Telkom Business Endless Fibre for SMBs

Makgosi Mabaso is the Telkom Consumer Broadband and Smarthome Managing Executive, a position she has held since July 2021.

During her career, she occupied several roles within the IT ecosystem – including being the CIO of Faritec – before moving into the commercial side of the telco industry.

Mabaso has now been with Telkom for over 10 years and held various other senior positions during this time – including the Chief of Staff for the Telkom Group.

Mabaso also worked in Managing Executive positions at BCX in 2017 and Openserve in 2018.

In this What’s Next interview, Mabaso meets with Aki Anastasiou to discuss how SMBs benefit from Telkom Business Endless Fibre.

Mabaso highlights the value these solutions offer to SMBs, as well as the various deals and line speeds available.

She then explains how businesses can determine what fibre speed they need based on their connectivity requirements.

Mabaso also discusses why the Telkom Business Endless Fibre solutions are available as 12-month contracts instead of the multi-year offerings from most other providers.

Finally, she talks about how Telkom Business is migrating lots of its customers to fibre solutions and details how customers can join this revolution.

The full What’s Next interview with Makgosi Mabaso is embedded below.