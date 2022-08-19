MTN says fibre is unreliable in hilarious 5G Springboks advert

MTN has launched a video advertisement featuring the Springbok rugby team suggesting that 5G is more reliable than fibre.

“There’s regular panic. Then there’s that feeling when your stream goes down at the worst possible moment of a big game,” the advertisement’s description on YouTube states.

“We’ve all been there. And it’s enough to make a grown man cry. Don’t let fibre ruin your live sport experience (or anyone else’s).

“#5GYourLife on SA’s best network. Faster speeds. Lower latency. Better coverage. Less tears.”

The commercial opens with the Springboks setting up for a line-out near the All Blacks try line. The score is tied at 29–29, it’s overtime in the second half, and it’s the Boks’ ball.

As the players jump to receive the ball, the referee blows his whistle and calls, “Break in fibre!”

The video then cuts to a fan watching the game on his tablet PC as a buffering circle pops up on screen.

It then cuts to various scenes showing people frozen in whatever they were doing before the connection was ostensibly interrupted.

The visual comedy is excellent, and the ad is masterfully crafted.

“Don’t let fibre ruin the game — 5G Your Life on SA’s best network,” the voice-over states.

Although hilarious, the commercial makes some questionable claims about the reliability of fibre, suggesting that MTN 5G is the more dependable connection.

Considering that MTN sells its own uncapped fibre services and operates a residential fibre network through its subsidiary Supersonic, the advertisement raises questions.

Is MTN saying its 5G services are more reliable than Supersonic fibre?

“As is the case with many engaging adverts, we exercised a certain creative license to showcase the benefits of 5G in a manner that would make sense for a non-technical audience, and to do so in a light-hearted and humorous manner,” an MTN spokesperson told MyBroadband.

“Our intention is always to offer our customers a mix of technologies that deliver the most reliable connectivity available to suit both their needs and budget.”

In this instance, MTN says it is showcasing the speed and exceptionally low latency of 5G connectivity.

“In these trying social and economic times, we feel it’s important to be able to have a bit of fun and laugh at ourselves, keeping our feet firmly on the ground, while making SA smile with great products, prices, and advertising.”

MTN 5G Your Life advertisement

Now read: MTN has a commanding network quality lead over Vodacom and Telkom