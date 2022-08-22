Top 3 ISPs for fibre in South Africa

If you are looking for a fibre-to-the-home service, three Internet service providers stand out – Afrihost, Axxess, and Cool Ideas.

There has been rapid growth in South Africa’s broadband market, with fibre-to-the-home leading the way.

Vumatel is the fibre leader in South Africa, with 1.5 million homes passed and 450,000 connections.

Openserve is second with 890,000 homes passed, while Metrofibre and Frogfoot showed strong growth with 350,000 and 334,000 homes passed, respectively.

Octotel, Vodacom, Evotel, TT Connect, and Zoom are all passing over 100 000 homes each.

These operators have done an exceptional job bringing fibre to South African neighbourhoods, but the average connectivity rate is still only 34%.

It means that only 34% of homes that can get fibre-to-the-home are subscribed to a fibre service.

Many households can, therefore, subscribe to a fibre service today and benefit from fast and affordable uncapped broadband.

To subscribe to a broadband service, people need to select an Internet service provider (ISP).

An ISP makes it easy for households to get a new fibre service. You contact the ISP, and they do the rest.

To make it easy to pick a trustworthy ISP, MyBroadband has selected three ISPs which stand out for their excellent service levels and high customer satisfaction.

Afrihost – click here for more into

Afrihost is South Africa’s premier ISP with very high customer satisfaction rates and an exceptional track record of innovation. It has won the MyBroadband ISP of the Year award four times in a row.

Axxess – click here for more into

Axxess is well-known for offering great fibre, LTE, and mobile data products at affordable prices. It has won the MyBroadband ISP of the Year award a record five times.

Cool Ideas – click here for more into

Cool Ideas offers excellent fibre products, achieved the best net promoter score, and tops the customer satisfaction rankings in Analytico’s latest rankings. It has won the MyBroadband ISP of the Year award in 2020 and 2021.