The 693TB man — South Africa’s biggest bandwidth hog

Several of South Africa’s major Internet service providers (ISPs) have measured their fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) customers using tens of terabytes of data per month during 2022.

Major residential fibre network operators (FNOs) in the country have rapidly expanded their footprints in the past few years, resulting in more customers getting connected with fast and uncapped broadband.

The two biggest FNOs — Vumatel and Openserve — have been particularly aggressive in their rollouts, passing hundreds of thousands more homes each year.

At the same time, the FNOs have done away with low-end packages and reduced prices on faster line speeds.

The result has been an overall surge in Internet traffic over the past few years.

MyBroadband asked the country’s biggest ISPs how much data their most demanding users consumed over the first six months of 2022.

Cool Ideas, Cybersmart, RSAWeb, and Vox shared the consumption figures of the top three users on their networks.

RSAWeb had the three hungriest data hogs of the ISPs over six months.

Its biggest consumer used an impressive 693TB in the first six months of 2022, working out to an average of about 115.5TB per month.

To put that into perspective, streaming a two-hour movie on Netflix on its highest 4K UHD quality setting consumes about 14GB.

That means the user consumed data equivalent to streaming about 8,250 4K movies on Netflix per month.

The second-biggest user with RSAWeb consumed 402TB, averaging 67TB per month, while the third-biggest used 310TB.

Although the top three users used different fibre network operators, they all had 1Gbps lines.

Cool Ideas’ biggest data hog used 306TB in the six months from February 2022 to July 2022 on their 1Gbps package.

Cybersmart’s most demanding user consumed 71TB in the first six months of the year.

Vox did not share the total usage of its top three biggest users over six months, but provided the average monthly usage of these customers — with the hungriest user consuming 52TB per month.

Assuming that amount was consumed each month over a six-month period, it would work out to about 312TB.

The table below summarises the package types and consumption of the three ISPs’ biggest data hogs over six months, with the top three heaviest users shown in green.

Biggest data hogs over six months Package download speed Fibre network operator Data consumed Monthly average Cool Ideas (February to July 2022) 1Gbps Octotel 306TB 51TB 1Gbps Octotel 289TB 48TB 200Mbps Openserve 218TB 36TB Cybersmart (January to June 2022) 250Mbps Lightspeed 71TB 12TB 250Mbps Lightspeed 42TB 7TB 250Mbps Lightspeed 37TB 6TB RSAWeb (January to June 2022) 1Gbps Octotel 693TB 116TB 1Gbps Vumatel 402TB 67TB 1Gbps Frogfoot 310TB 52TB Vox (January to June 2022) 1Gbps Frogfoot 312TB* 52TB 1Gbps Frogfoot 294TB* 49TB 500Mbps Frogfoot 132TB* 22TB *Calculated with the assumption that the average data usage applied over six months.

MyBroadband was interested to know which online services drove the most traffic on the ISP’s networks.

RSAWeb’s head of engineering, Koos Myburgh, said although there appeared to still be work-from-home activity on its network, it was low in terms of total bandwidth demand.

“Streaming continues to dominate usage, while gaming contributes to high data consumption,” Myburgh said.

Cybersmart’s Laurie Fialkov agreed with Myburgh’s assessment regarding remote working Internet usage.

“The majority of people are back in the office because the peak times have shifted to pre-Covid. It certainly seems that the assumption that there would be this massive move to working from home does not appear to be the case,” Fialkov said.

Myburgh also said that demand for bandwidth continued to increase month-on-month as FNOs launched double-up promos.

“Over and above this, streaming services such as Netflix have also been delivering content at higher video definitions.”

Fialkov believes the uptick in traffic on Cybersmart’s network could more likely be attributed to Instagram changes which resulted in the service pushing more video content in response to TikTok.

“We obviously have seen growth in traffic in line with subscriber growth, but nothing abnormal.”

Cool Ideas co-owner Paul Butschi said the ISP also saw Netflix, Google, and Akamai content distribution networks (CDNs) driving traffic. The latter is used for delivering content from Disney+ and the PlayStation Store, among others.

Now read: Global fibre shortage could cause price increases in South Africa