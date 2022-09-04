South Africa’s top ISPs — with interesting insights

New research by Analytico revealed that Cool Ideas, RSAWeb, and Afrihost are South Africa’s highest-rated Internet service providers.

Analytico is a research company that provides reports, network intelligence, and marketing insights to South Africa’s ICT industry.

The ISP rankings report is based on over a million tests performed on MyBroadband’s mobile apps and web platforms between 1 January 2022 and 31 August 2022.

An interesting discovery was that the customer satisfaction ratings from web users were significantly lower than mobile app users.

The average ISP rating from website users was 65% — significantly lower than mobile app users, whose average ISP rating was 72%.

The research also revealed a strong correlation between broadband users’ average speed and their satisfaction with their ISP.

However, analysing the data revealed there is more to the higher customer satisfaction than merely speed.

Customers with fibre connections were significantly more satisfied with their ISP than LTE or DSL subscribers.

Therefore, speed is not the determining factor for customer satisfaction but network quality, which is linked to the transmission technology.

Cool Ideas, a fibre-only ISP, topped the list of large ISPs with an average customer satisfaction rating of 81%. It is the only ISP with a rating above 80%.

RSAWEB ranked second with 75%, followed by Afrihost with 74%, and MTN and Axxess with 73%.

Cell C recorded the worst customer satisfaction rating at 59%.

Top ISPs in South Africa

The table below provides an overview of the average customer satisfaction ratings of prominent ISPs.

Top ISPs in South Africa ISP Mobile App Web Average Rating Cool Ideas 85% 77% 81% RSAWeb 78% 71% 75% Afrihost 76% 72% 74% MTN 75% 72% 73% Axxess 75% 71% 73% Webafrica 73% 66% 69% Internet Solutions 73% 61% 67% Vodacom 68% 59% 64% Mweb 68% 58% 63% Telkom 64% 57% 60% Rain 66% 54% 60% Cell C 61% 56% 59%

