50Mbps fibre price comparison — including options under R750 a month

Several well-priced mid-ranged fibre products are available to South Africans, with networks such as MetroFibre, Openserve, and Zoom Fibre offering 50Mbps packages from R697 a month through Afrihost.

However, if the global fibre shortage persists, South Africans could see the price of fibre connectivity rise.

An analysis of the neighbourhoods in South Africa with the fastest broadband showed that fixed connections among the top 10 averaged between 40Mbps and 50Mbps.

This suggests most households with fixed broadband are using 50Mbps uncapped fibre connections.

MyBroadband compared the pricing of 50Mbps fibre packages from a range of fibre network operators, using Afrihost as the Internet service provider.

The cheapest 50Mbps fibre packages on offer came from MetroFibre, Openserve, and Zoom Fibre at R697 per month.

However, it should be noted that while Zoom Fibre and MetroFibre’s 50Mbps packages are symmetrical, Openserve’s R697 plan features a 50Mbps download and 25Mbps upload speed.

For 50Mbps symmetrical speeds, Openserve’s price increases to R827 per month on Afrihost.

Other notable cost-effective packages include Frogfoot’s 50Mbps download and 5Mbps upload package for R727 a month and Vumatel’s symmetrical 50Mbps plan for R729 a month.

Despite recent fibre price cuts, there are still several 50Mbps packages priced at more than R1,000 a month. These include 50Mbps products from Clear Access, Netstream, Lightstruck, and Link Africa.

Most 50Mbps fibre packages available in South Africa are priced between R700 and R950 monthly.

Global fibre shortage

An analysis conducted by market intelligence firm Cru Group revealed that fibre-optic cabling shortages are likely to create significant delays across critical communications infrastructure projects around the globe.

The analysis revealed that fibre prices have increased by around 70% over the past year-and-a-half as demand for services like 5G rose. Fibre prices in South Africa could also rise as a result.

“Given that the cost of deployment has suddenly doubled, there are now questions around whether countries are going to be able to meet targets set for infrastructure build, and whether this could impact global connectivity,” Cru said.

MyBroadband received feedback from Metrofibre Networx, Vodacom, MTN, and Zoom Fibre on the matter, all of which said they have the means to weather short-term supply problems.

However, MetroFibre explained that a fibre shortage on top of a global chip shortage is concerning.

“A worldwide shortage of fibre-optic cable has driven up prices and lengthened lead times — an issue that impacts fibre rollouts across the globe,” MetroFibre’s project management head Michael van Heerden said.

“This fibre shortage coupled with previous chip shortages and lead times on other equipment is concerning and means we need to carefully plan and have stringent procurement processes in place.”

The table below summarises the uncapped 50Mbps fibre packages available in South Africa. The listed prices are as per Afrihost’s website.