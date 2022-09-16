Herotel cuts prices and rolls out fibre speed upgrades

Herotel has informed subscribers on its 75Mbps and 100Mbps home fibre services that it is upgrading their speeds for free.

This comes as the closed access fibre network operator reduced the prices of its two mid-range fibre products.

“We have upgraded your fibre product from 100Mbps to 150Mbps at no additional cost to you and with immediate effect!” Herotel told customers.

“Enjoy the extra speed!”

Subscribers on its 75Mbps service received a similar email informing them that their speeds were increased to 100Mbps.

Herotel chief commercial officer Derek Hershaw told MyBroadband that they rolled out the upgrades to align existing customers with their new prices.

“We made some changes to our standard fibre product pricing,” Hershaw said.

Herotel reduced the price of its 75Mbps product from R699 to R599 per month and cut its 100Mbps package from R849 to R699.

Subscribers on its new 150Mbps service will continue to pay R849 per month.

It is not currently possible to buy this product from the Herotel website — only customers upgraded from their existing 100Mbps service have it.

The table below summarises the price changes to Herotel’s standard fibre product prices.

Herotel price changes – September 2022 Herotel package Old price New price 10Mbps/5Mbps R399 N/A 50Mbps R499 R499 75Mbps R699 R599 100Mbps R849 R699 150Mbps – R849 200Mbps R999 R999 Herotel’s 10Mbps product has been delisted. The 150Mbps service is not available to new customers.

Vumatel bought a 45% stake in Herotel in February 2022 and wants to increase its stake to 100%.

Remgro-owned Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), Vumatel’s holding company, said it wants to use Herotel to help reach South Africa’s secondary cities and lower-income communities with affordable, high-speed fibre broadband.

“[Herotel has] focused on secondary cities and towns, and they have a presence in more than 500 of those cities and towns,” Remgro strategic investments head Pieter Uys said during a recent investor presentation.

“They are doing wireless and mostly fibre at the moment. So it’s a perfect fit. If we can add that to this fibre cloud, we can really extend and get this good news story to more rural areas.”

Uys said Herotel currently has more than 57,000 fibre and 71,000 wireless subscribers across a diverse mix of residential and business users, with a fibre build pipeline including 440,000 homes.