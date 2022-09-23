DStv launching uncapped fibre bundle deals

MultiChoice is launching a bundle deal that combines an uncapped fibre connection, DStv Compact package subscription, and its new Streama media streaming box for a monthly fee of R699.

MyBroadband discovered the offer on a seemingly unfinished web page on the DStv website after an announcement from MultiChoice South Africa CEO Nyiko Shiburi that DStv Internet would start offering fibre bundle deals from 1 October 2022.

The offer is available on a 24-month contract and provides a fibre package with 25Mbps download and 10Mbps upload speeds, with the router included.

The deal’s availability will depend on fibre coverage in prospective customers’ areas.

It is unclear whether MultiChoice’s fibre services will be limited to one fibre network operator.

MultiChoice launched its first DStv Internet packages almost exactly a year ago.

Those have allowed customers to either take up standalone data deals or combine them with a DStv package at a discounted rate.

DStv did not explicitly state any potential saving on the new bundle compared to buying the products separately.

MyBroadband calculated it was over R200 per month cheaper when looking at available Openserve 25/10Mbps packages and combining their asking price with the cost of a DStv Compact streaming-only package and Streama over 24 months.

While MultiChoice has not yet revealed on which fibre networks its products will be available, only one of South Africa’s larger fibre operators offers 25/10Mbps services — Openserve.

Prominent Internet service providers (ISPs) that resell this package include Afrihost, Mweb, RSAWeb and Webafrica.

Not accounting for their limited-time discounts, the standard prices these ISPs charge for Openserve’s entry-level service are:

Afrihost — R497

MWeb — R499 (R25 for the first month)

RSAWeb — R515 (R395 for first three months)

Webafrica — R599 (R19 for first month)

Following a price cut on all its streaming-only packages, DStv Compact is now R369 per month for a streaming-only subscription.

The new DStv Streama box costs R1,299 once-off, which is about R54 per month over 24 months.

Putting the cheapest offer from Afrihost together with the DStv charges gives a monthly price of R920 — R221 more than the bundle price.

Although it’s possible Openserve cut fibre prices during the contract period, price drops over R200 would be massive.

MyBroadband contacted MultiChoice for additional information about its fibre broadband packages, and it said it would provide details in due course.

The table below summarises how we calculated the estimated monthly saving on the DStv Compact streaming and fibre bundle deal.

DStv streaming + fibre bundle saving Monthly price Afrihost 25/10Mbps fibre connection on Openserve R497 DStv Compact streaming package R369 DStv Streama price per month over 24 months R54 Total value R920 Bundle price R699 Estimated monthly discount R221

Now read: Showmax Pro sports streaming plan price slashed in South Africa