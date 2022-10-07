Connectivity rate of South Africa’s top fibre providers

The average connectivity rate among South Africa’s largest fibre network operators is 34.4%, with Openserve, Supersonic, and Frogfoot leading the way.

The connectivity rate is calculated by dividing the number of homes connected by the number of homes passed.

A higher connectivity rate in a region typically indicates that it was a good investment with a higher likelihood of producing a good return.

South Africa’s 34.4% connectivity rate means around a third of households with access to fibre have an active fibre connection.

Vumatel revealed that it bases its business case in most neighbourhoods on a minimum connectivity rate of 30%, with a maximum of 65%.

The average time to recover the capital investment is between 42 and 48 months, but it is highly dependent on the initial uptake of fibre in the area.

Openserve has the highest connectivity rate among South African fibre network operators at 46.6%.

Telkom’s latest results revealed that Openserve’s connectivity rate declined by 5% over the last year. However, this is not a bad thing.

Over the last twelve months, Openserve increased its homes passed by 52.7%, while homes connected only increased by 38.4%.

There is always a lag between homes passed and homes connected, which causes lower connectivity rates among operators with rapid fibre deployments.

Supersonic ranks second with a connectivity rate of 40%, followed by Frogfoot at 38%, Herotel at 33%, Vodacom at 32%, and Vumatel at 30%.

Vumatel’s rapid expansion — passing an additional 400,000 homes in a year — saw its connectivity rate drop to 30%.

Vumatel is aggressively rolling out fibre-to-the-home through three services — Vuma Core, Vuma Reach, and Vuma Key.

Vuma Core targets households with a monthly income over R30,000, Vuma Reach connects families with a monthly income between R5,000 and R30,000, and Vuma Key is aimed at homes with an income below R5,000 per month.

The connectivity rate increases with “time since installation”, which means Vumatel should see an increase in connected homes and connectivity rate when its fibre rollouts slow down.

The chart below provides an overview of the connectivity rate of South Africa’s largest fibre network operators.

Now read: Best 100Mbps business fibre prices in South Africa