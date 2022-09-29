Google hits 20Gbps download speed in home fibre test — aiming for 100Gbps

Google’s fibre-to-the-premises business Google Fiber has achieved a 20Gbps download speed on a connection to a home in the US.

Google Fiber CEO Dinni Jain shared the achievement in a recent blog post, explaining how it was a milestone on the company’s journey towards providing 100Gbps connections.

The test was performed in the Kansas City home of Google Fiber’s head of commercial strategy, Nick Saporito.

The screenshot of the Exfo Netblazer dashboard below shows the speed test results, in which Saporito recorded a radio talk rate (RX rate) of 20.2Gbps.

20.2Gbps is equivalent to roughly 2.5GB/s, meaning you could download an uncompressed two-hour 4K movie in about 40 seconds, or the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in a minute and 10 seconds.

However, Google said that being the fastest would not be enough in the future fibre market.

It believes more neighbourhoods will start accessing multiple providers, which means pricing and service levels will become more important than mere availability.

“It’s about all the aspects of providing multi-gig service to customers — pricing, value, simplicity and reliability of the product,” the company explained.

Google previously launched a 2/1Gbps asymmetrical package to customers in the US in 2021, priced at $100 (R1,797) per month.

South Africa’s multi-gig packages

Google’s fibre products are not available in South Africa, but several fibre-to-the-business (FTTB) providers in the country have offered multi-gig packages for years.

These are mainly intended for businesses and large organisations with higher-than-average bandwidth requirements.

The fastest download speed broadly available on a fibre-to-the-home connection in South Africa is 1Gbps.

This speed is available through ISPs running on fibre network operators like Evotel, Frogfoot, MetroFibre, Octotel, and Vumatel, as well as a range of smaller providers.

Vumatel has also been testing a 10Gbps line in at least one home of a prominent fibre ISP founder for some time, but has yet to make such a product commercially available.

