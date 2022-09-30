South African fibre war — Herotel and MetroFibre’s big plans

Fibre network operators (FNOs) Herotel and MetroFibre Networx have big plans to expand their operations in South Africa and to different market segments.

This includes passing more homes in the country and developing solutions for underserved communities.

Herotel told MyBroadband that although it expects fibre to dominate in terms of sales, it will also look to expand its fixed-wireless offerings.

“Our rollout plans over the next 3 to 5 years take both fibre and fixed-wireless into consideration,” Herotel said.

“Fibre will certainly dominate in terms of absolute customers numbers, but wireless will have a very important and significant role to play as well, servicing the urban edge and rural customers.”

The FNO explained that it still has opportunities for growth in high-income markets in South Africa, but its primary focus will be on lower-income segments.

“On fibre, we still have some opportunities for new network growth in Tier-1 markets, but our primary focus in the next 12-24 months will be Tier-2 and tier 3 markets,” Herotel said.

As of February 2022, Herotel had passed 150,000 homes in South Africa. It told MyBroadband that it expects to pass one million homes with its fibre networks within the next three to five years.

Metrofibre has similar plans. It told MyBroadband that it would target areas that don’t currently have fibre and is looking to develop solutions to reach underserved areas in South Africa.

“Growth is not only about having the capital to rollout infrastructure, but also developing solutions for the changing needs of our business and residential customers and specifically underserved communities,” MetroFibre said.

“Target is for areas that do not currently have fibre, near to our current network, where there is demand for fibre Internet connectivity.”

“MetroFibre Networx is also looking to reach underserved areas with unique solutions and packages that cater for customers who may only require intermittent use, where a pay-as-you-go model would be more practical for customers who don’t need an ‘always on’ service,” it added.

To that end, MetroFibre explained that it plans to offer affordable prepaid packages that let its customers pay only when they need connectivity.

As of June 2022, MetroFibre had passed 350,000 homes in South Africa. It told MyBroadband that it has since passed an additional 40,000 households.

“MetroFibre has been on an extensive investment drive which is fundamental to achieving our growth targets and meeting the demand for quality, high-speed digital infrastructure in South Africa,” it said.

“MetroFibre’s open access network currently passes over 390,000 homes and thousands of businesses in six provinces across South Africa, and we are well advanced in our strategy to gain further market share, both organically as well as through strategic acquisitions.”

It also said it had plans to expand and density its existing network, intending to pass an additional 500,000 homes by 2025.

Vumatel declines to answer questions about rollout plans

During a Remgro investor presentation in July 2022, Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare explained the FNO’s plans to expand its network in the country and close South Africa’s connectivity gap.

Its plans include reaching lower-income market segments through its Vuma Key initiative aimed at households earning less than R5,000 a month. It is trialling Vuma Key in the Alexandra township.

To put the Vuma Key product into perspective, Vumatel has two other networks — Vuma Core and Vuma Reach.

Vuma Core targets households earning more than R30,000 a month, while Vuma Reach targets homes earning between R5,000 and R30,000.

According to the investor presentation, the sub-R5,000 a month income bracket is the biggest in South Africa, with around 9.7 million homes that Vumatel could connect.

Its plans with Vuma Key are to provide uncapped fibre connectivity for less than R100 a month.

MyBroadband also asked Vumatel for an update about its plans, and it declined to comment. The fibre network operator specified that it couldn’t disclose the plans publicly.

“This is unfortunately proprietary competitive market information, and we aren’t able to disclose these plans publicly,” Vumatel said.

“What we can say is that Vuma continues to work to connect as many South Africans as possible to the important opportunities that abundant connectivity enables.”

On Friday, Vumatel owner CIVH unveiled the name of the entity under which it had amalgamated its two last-mile fibre companies.

Dubbed Maziv, the company holds the fibre assets of Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa.

Vodacom and CIVH have a transaction before South African regulators that would see the fibre networks of the two operators merge.

Should Vodacom’s acquisition succeed, it would likely spin out its fibre network into Maziv.