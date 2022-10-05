Best 100Mbps business fibre prices in South Africa

Businesses looking for broadband connectivity can get a fibre-to-the-business (FTTB) line for the fastest and most reliable Internet service in South Africa.

With businesses increasingly reliant on digital technologies to provide customers with effective and cost-efficient services, winging it with a capped mobile Internet connection is not an option.

Uncapped fixed wireless access also comes with risks. Aside from regular network congestion, it could also face downtime due to load-shedding.

FTTB packages are much more expensive than fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) for several reasons.

Due to the significant impact that connectivity disruptions can have on business operations and financial performance, a simple FTTH connection might not be sufficient, particularly for medium and large enterprises.

Key among the additional benefits of a fully-fledged FTTB package is a service-level agreement that comes with certain uptime guarantees and faster turnaround for fixing network problems.

FTTB also enables more managed control of resources shared by multiple users, uncontended connections, and static IP addresses.

Top ISPs selling business fibre can also offer 24/7 support for addressing issues outside regular work hours.

In addition, some packages could include VoIP services that provide your business with dedicated phone lines.

Two major fibre network operators (FNOs) that provide connectivity specifically for businesses in South Africa are Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) and Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

MyBroadband looked at the prices of FTTB packages with 100Mbps download speeds available from these two operators online.

We found their FTTB products were resold by providers like BitCo, iConnect, MetroFibre, Seacom, Cool Ideas, and Level-7, among other ISPs.

The cheapest package we found was available from Liquid on its own Liquid Buildings network and cost R2,000 per month, irrespective of whether it is on a 12-month, 24-month, or 36-month contract.

It also came with a once-off installation fee of R1,500.

However, that package’s features are reasonably similar to what one would expect from a regular FTTH connection.

The most affordable FTTB package we found with an SLA that would justify a premium over FTTH was a BitCo package on the DFA Duct Bank network, starting from R5,150 on a 36-month contract.

That product comes with a 99% uptime guarantee, no contention, and 24/7 support.

The table below shows the best fibre-to-the-business offers we could find on DFA and Liquid’s networks from major ISPs.

100Mbps business broadband and enterprise fibre cost comparison ISP Network provider Download

Upload Service-level agreement (SLA) conditions Monthly prices Once-off setup fee Liquid Intelligent Technologies Liquid Buildings 100Mbps

100Mbps Uncapped and unshaped

No FUP

Contention up to 1:10 R2,000 x 36

R2,000 x 24

R2,000 x 12 R1,500 BitCo DFA Duct Bank 100Mbps

20Mbps Best-effort service

Uncapped

Contention up to 1:10

24/7 support optional R3,899 x 36

R3,999 x 24

R5,499 x 12 R1,500 iConnect Liquid Buildings 100Mbps

100Mbps Best-effort service

Uncapped

Contention up to 1:10

24/7 support optional R3,958.80 x 24

R7,438 x 12 R2,000 BitCo DFA Duct Bank 100Mbps

100Mbps 99% uptime guaranteed

Uncapped

No contention

24/7 support optional R5,149.99 x 36

R5,649 x 24

R6,149 x 12 R5,500

R6,500

R14,950 MetroFibre DFA Helios 100Mbps

100Mbps Uncapped and unshaped

No FUP

29 Public IP addresses

Managed CPE included R5,800 x 36

R6,500 x 24 R5,500

R7,500 iConnect DFA Helios/Duct Bank 100Mbps

100Mbps 99% uptime guaranteed

Uncapped

No contention

24/7 support optional R7,198.80 x 24 R7,500 iConnect Liquid Buildings 100Mbps

100Mbps 99% uptime guaranteed

Uncapped

No contention

24/7 support optional R7,198.80 x 24 R7,500 MetroFibre DFA Helios 100Mbps

100Mbps Uncapped and unshaped

No FUP

29 Public IP addresses

Managed CPE included R9,500 x 36

R10,500 x 24 R7,500

R5,500 Seacom DFA Duct Bank 100Mbps

100Mbps 99% uptime guaranteed

Uncapped

No contention

24/7 support optional R12,199 x 24 R5,500

