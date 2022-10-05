Best 100Mbps business fibre prices in South Africa

5 October 2022

Businesses looking for broadband connectivity can get a fibre-to-the-business (FTTB) line for the fastest and most reliable Internet service in South Africa.

With businesses increasingly reliant on digital technologies to provide customers with effective and cost-efficient services, winging it with a capped mobile Internet connection is not an option.

Uncapped fixed wireless access also comes with risks. Aside from regular network congestion, it could also face downtime due to load-shedding.

FTTB packages are much more expensive than fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) for several reasons.

Due to the significant impact that connectivity disruptions can have on business operations and financial performance, a simple FTTH connection might not be sufficient, particularly for medium and large enterprises.

Key among the additional benefits of a fully-fledged FTTB package is a service-level agreement that comes with certain uptime guarantees and faster turnaround for fixing network problems.

FTTB also enables more managed control of resources shared by multiple users, uncontended connections, and static IP addresses.

Top ISPs selling business fibre can also offer 24/7 support for addressing issues outside regular work hours.

In addition, some packages could include VoIP services that provide your business with dedicated phone lines.

Two major fibre network operators (FNOs) that provide connectivity specifically for businesses in South Africa are Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) and Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

MyBroadband looked at the prices of FTTB packages with 100Mbps download speeds available from these two operators online.

We found their FTTB products were resold by providers like BitCo, iConnect, MetroFibre, Seacom, Cool Ideas, and Level-7, among other ISPs.

The cheapest package we found was available from Liquid on its own Liquid Buildings network and cost R2,000 per month, irrespective of whether it is on a 12-month, 24-month, or 36-month contract.

It also came with a once-off installation fee of R1,500.

However, that package’s features are reasonably similar to what one would expect from a regular FTTH connection.

The most affordable FTTB package we found with an SLA that would justify a premium over FTTH was a BitCo package on the DFA Duct Bank network, starting from R5,150 on a 36-month contract.

That product comes with a 99% uptime guarantee, no contention, and 24/7 support.

The table below shows the best fibre-to-the-business offers we could find on DFA and Liquid’s networks from major ISPs.

 100Mbps business broadband and enterprise fibre cost comparison
ISP Network provider Download
Upload		 Service-level agreement (SLA) conditions Monthly prices Once-off setup fee
Liquid Intelligent Technologies Liquid Buildings 100Mbps
100Mbps		 Uncapped and unshaped
No FUP
Contention up to 1:10		 R2,000 x 36
R2,000 x 24
R2,000 x 12		 R1,500
BitCo DFA Duct Bank 100Mbps
20Mbps		 Best-effort service
Uncapped
Contention up to 1:10
24/7 support optional		 R3,899 x 36
R3,999 x 24
R5,499 x 12		 R1,500
iConnect Liquid Buildings 100Mbps
100Mbps		 Best-effort service
Uncapped
Contention up to 1:10
24/7 support optional		 R3,958.80 x 24
R7,438 x 12		 R2,000
BitCo DFA Duct Bank 100Mbps
100Mbps		 99% uptime guaranteed
Uncapped
No contention
24/7 support optional		 R5,149.99 x 36
R5,649 x 24
R6,149 x 12		 R5,500
R6,500
R14,950
MetroFibre DFA Helios 100Mbps
100Mbps		 Uncapped and unshaped
No FUP
29 Public IP addresses
Managed CPE included		 R5,800 x 36
R6,500 x 24		 R5,500
R7,500
iConnect DFA Helios/Duct Bank 100Mbps
100Mbps		 99% uptime guaranteed
Uncapped
No contention
24/7 support optional		 R7,198.80 x 24 R7,500
iConnect Liquid Buildings 100Mbps
100Mbps		 99% uptime guaranteed
Uncapped
No contention
24/7 support optional		 R7,198.80 x 24 R7,500
MetroFibre DFA Helios 100Mbps
100Mbps		 Uncapped and unshaped
No FUP
29 Public IP addresses
Managed CPE included		 R9,500 x 36
R10,500 x 24		 R7,500
R5,500
Seacom DFA Duct Bank 100Mbps
100Mbps		 99% uptime guaranteed
Uncapped
No contention
24/7 support optional		 R12,199 x 24 R5,500

