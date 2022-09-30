Vumatel and DFA get MAZIV

Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) has announced that the parent company’s identity for its two fibre network assets — Vumatel and DFA — is MAZIV.

CIVH is the Remgro and New GX-controlled parent company of fibre infrastructure operators Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) and Vumatel.

On 1 May 2022, Vumatel and DFA were brought together and started to be managed under a new infrastructure company headed up by Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare.

Until now, it used the placeholder names FibreCo and Infraco for the new infrastructure company.

Today the official name was unveiled — MAZIV.

MAZIV CEO Dietlof Mare explained that the concept behind the name was taken from the Greek “mazi”, which means “together”. “It perfectly encompasses the essence and identity of the growing entity,” Mare said.

Mare added that under MAZIV, Vumatel and DFA would continue to expand their fibre network coverage across South Africa.

He added that they would build on the strategy that made them the leaders in the fibre-to-the-home (FTTH), fibre-to-the-business (FTTB) and fibre-to-the-tower (FTTT) sectors.

“As the fibre market evolves and becomes a critical part of our country’s infrastructure, so do the exponential growth opportunities for MɅZIV and its subsidiaries,” Mare said.

While Vumatel and DFA continue to operate as separate entities, consolidating the fibre assets under a parent company with a single strategy will streamline operations and increase efficiencies.

Organisational and structural changes have seen the two brands collaborating much more closely — proving to be a winning strategy for the organisations and their parent entities.

CIVH chairman Pieter Uys said the new brand comes amidst an impressive performance by Vumatel and DFA.

DFA revenue increased 4.1% to R2.5 billion, while Vumatel’s revenue increased 26.3% to R3 billion, thanks to strong subscriber growth.

Since its inception in 2014, Vumatel has passed over 1.6 million South African homes and connected over 600 schools with free 1Gbps fibre.

DFA, which serves as the premier open-access enterprise fibre provider to large telco and Internet service providers, continues to build on its current 13,800km of fibre assets.

Mare said their focus in South Africa remains on connecting communities and being a driving force behind the innovation and economic stimulation that connectivity enables.

MAZIV launch video

