The Octotel Genesis: How Cape Town Connects

With the need for fibre internet connectivity increasing across South Africa, Octotel has become the leading fibre network operator (FNO) in Cape Town, connecting a new customer to its network every four minutes.

This performance is made possible by a dedicated team, aimed at delivering high-quality services that satisfy its customers’ connectivity needs.

To say thank you to its loyal customers, Octotel has launched its Double Up promotion, giving all customers on the Octotel network a free internet speed upgrade.

This opportunity will increase customers’ everyday productivity and provide a better connectivity experience.

The promotion will run from 1 November 2022 until 28 February 2023 and is available to new and existing Octotel customers, except those customers who already have either a 200Mbps or 1GB Octotel service.

Trevor van Zyl, Octotel CEO, says that the company’s vision is to continue expanding in the Western Cape while driving service excellence and an industry-leading network.

“We are edging closer to realizing our dream of connecting over 100,000 customers across our network. Our dedicated teams are always committed to providing our customers with the best fibre service available in the province,” he adds.

Since its commencement in 2015, Octotel has positioned itself as the leading fibre network operator, by building the most robust and resilient network, within the Western Cape.

With nearly 300,000 homes passed and collaborating with over eighty of the country’s leading internet service providers, Octotel is determined to continue bringing reliable, super fast fibre and reliable internet connectivity to every Capetonian household.

“Octotel is formed by Capetonians for Capetonians. We understand our city’s demand for exceptional service, giving us the edge in delivering at a superior standard. Everything that touches fibre, we do ourselves, which applies to most of the network we have built to date,” adds van Zyl.

Octotel builds networks with resilient designs and topologies that are both scalable and efficient, allowing for safe and fast deployment.

“We use our internal teams when building our network to ensure high-quality standards are met. After the network is built, strict adherence to conformance testing is done before marking an area as ‘live’.”

“After a fibre internet order has been installed, customers can enjoy uninterrupted connectivity,” says van Zyl.

As Octotel continues to grow, its organizational culture contributes strongly to its success.

Octotel maintains motivation and enthusiasm by celebrating every milestone reached. These events serve as a reminder that the company’s success achieved through each employee’s hard work has been worth it.

“Celebrating milestones creates a culture of self-belief. Every time we celebrate a tough milestone, the teams start believing they can achieve the next one. This winning mentality has become part of our DNA, and our teams demonstrate this daily,” adds Chief Operating Officer, Scott Cunningham.

According to Cunningham, Octotel’s expansion has also provided employment opportunities in local communities, with over a thousand jobs created for skilled and unskilled workers.

“All the candidates employed are taken through medical checks, provided with the correct personal protection equipment, and given on-site training. Many of them end up with skills that will help further their future careers,” he adds.

Octotel involves local contractors during its fibre rollouts with community upliftment as its main focus.

During an area’s project planning stage, Octotel engages with ward councilors and local SMMEs to assess the community’s interest to become involved.

This approach has been received positively and will continue to form part of Octotel’s strategy when new areas are identified.

In line with Octotel’s promise of providing uncompromised services, emphasis is also placed on its social responsibility.

“For the past seven years, we have provided free fibre access to schools that fall within our network coverage through our Schools Sponsorship Programme.”

“The sponsorship adequately helps the schools prepare their learners with up-to-date information and academic extension programmes in an ever-changing world ─ also known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” says Cunningham.

Octotel’s plan for the next twelve months is to provide fibre internet connectivity to all areas in the Western Cape, including townships and smaller communities, in its mission to bridge the digital divide.

Octotel will have passed 300,000 Western Cape homes by the end of 2022, which would not be possible without the continuous support from its Cape Town customer base.

In addition, the Octotel network will continue to innovate, providing even better performance, value, and products to their new and existing customers.