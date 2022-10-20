Load-shedding power surge takes down Cybersmart — promises quick recovery

South African fibre network operator and Internet service provider (ISP) Cybersmart is experiencing an outage that affected its fibre connectivity and website.

Cybersmart told MyBroadband that equipment at one of its data centres blew during a power surge, including a changeover switch.

It added that all enterprise services are back online after manually switching to its second generator.

However, Cybersmart is still having issues with one of its authentication servers and the virtual machine hosting its website.

The ISP said its services would be back online within the hour.

Cybersmart chief technology officer Laurie Fialkov told MyBroadband they had spent over a million rand on batteries this year so far.

Reports of the outage on DownDetector first appeared at around 05:00 on Thursday, 20 October 2022, with many more coming through since.

Some Cybersmart customers have reported that the outage started at around 03:00.

“@CyberSmartADSL advise on status? Isp down? Since +-3am? No website or email access?” one user asked on Twitter.

Attempting to access Cybersmart’s website returns a “this site can’t be reached” error message, specifying that the DNS address can’t be found.

The outage appears to be countrywide, with customers in Cape Town, Durban, and Ekurhuleni confirming service is unavailable.

“Atleast I’m not the only one whose internet connection is out with Cybersmart. CPT,” one Twitter user said.

“I’m also down ( in Durban). Called and got ‘the subscriber you have dialled is not available’,” another customer added.

A third in Ekurhuleni confirmed that they could not use Cybersmart’s services.

