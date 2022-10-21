Major fibre cable break in France impacts connectivity worldwide

A major Internet cable break in the South of France has impacted submarine cable connectivity to Europe, Asia, the US, and other parts of the world.

This resulted in data packet loss and high latency, hurting response times to websites and other online services.

Zscaler reports that the cable was severed on Wednesday, 19 October 2022, at around 20:00 UTC and the cloud security company said it made routing adjustments to lessen the impact.

However, as app and content providers continue to route traffic through the affected paths, some users are still experiencing issues.

Zscaler said it was working with content providers to influence their portion of the path.

“If you experience slowness with specific applications, especially applications hosted overseas, please contact the application provider and refer them to this trust post,” it added.

The incident affected three links — Marseille-Lyon, Marseille-Barcelona, and Marseille-Milano.

Notably, Zscaler said the issue was resolved at 19:00 on Thursday, 20 October 2022. However, its report shows that there is still service degradation on the impacted paths.

It is possible the issue could have been resolved sooner had it not been for police needing to collect evidence before work on the links could begin.

A similar issue occurred on the subsea cable linking the Scottish mainland to the Shetland Islands, leaving residents of the archipelago unable to connect to the rest of the world, according to a BBC report.

Scottish police also issued a statement asking residents to avoid making unnecessary phone calls as the cable break means only a few lines are available for emergencies.

