Major MetroFibre outage

Fibre Network Operator (FNO) MetroFibre is experiencing a widespread outage, with multiple customers and Internet service providers (ISPs) reporting the issues on social media.

Downdetector also shows a significant spike in reports on connectivity issues with MetroFibre’s network. It appears the problems started at around 14:00 on Monday, 14 November 2022.

Most reports relate to Internet connectivity issues, while there are a few reports of a total blackout on Downdetector.

Webafrica said MetroFibre technicians are working on solving the problems while responding to customer complaints on Twitter.

“We have confirmed reports of a widespread area network outage affecting our JHB/Gauteng @Metro_Fibre users at the moment,” Webafrica said.

“MetroFibre techs are working on a resolution as we speak. Our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience.”

While Webafrica refers to an outage affecting customers in Gauteng, the problems appear to be more widespread than that, with the ISP’s status page indicating that customers on the MetroFibre network are also experiencing issues in Mpumalanga.

According to Vox Telecom, the outage also affects customers in St. Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape.

“Outage Notice: FTTH St Francis Bay. FNO: MetroFibre. Customers may experience problems with no connectivity. Fault has been escalated to Metrofibre for investigation,” it said on Twitter.

MetroFibre isn’t the only FNO experiencing issues, with ISPs reporting issues on Vumetel, FibreSuburb, and Evotel.

Vuma Villages also experienced an outage in Gauteng over the weekend.

According to Afrihost’s network status page, the Vuma Villages issues began at around 13:00 on Saturday, 12 November 2022.

Afrihost reported at 20:19 on 13 November that Vumatel had mitigated the problem.

“The impact has been mitigated, and we continue to monitor for any further impacts. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” the notice on Afrihost’s network status page states.

MyBroadband asked MetroFibre for comment, but it did not immediately provide feedback.

At 16:23 on Monday, reports on Downdetector regarding problems on Metrofibre had declined sharply.

