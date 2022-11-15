Major Vumatel outage

South Africans on Vumatel’s network in Gauteng are currently experiencing intermittent or no connectivity due to multiple problems in the region.

Vumatel told MyBroadband that the issues were isolated to Afrihost customers.

However, several Internet service providers (ISPs), including Afrihost, Cool Ideas, and Webafrica, have referred to connectivity problems.

“There is currently an intermittent network issue which is specifically impacting Afrihost in certain areas, and a portion of their customer base on our network. This is currently being investigated,” Vumatel said.

“The specific issue is isolated to Afrihost and is not related to any other general outages listed on ISP websites.”

Cool Ideas’ announcement shows connectivity issues on the Vuma Villages network in Gauteng started at around 19:30 on Monday, 14 November 2022. It also lists several other problems around Gauteng.

According to its announcement, the outage affects customers in Rivonia, Fourways, Germiston, Sandton, and Marlboro.

Afrihost had a similar notice on its network status page, referring to the issue as a fibre break. It adds that customers in Senderwood — near Edenvale — also experienced a lack of connectivity.

“Vumatel has informed us of a network outage affecting Senderwood, Marlboro, Germiston, Fourways, [and] Rivonia. Affected clients will experience no connectivity,” Afrihost’s status page reads.

“Vumatel engineers are working on resolving this issue as soon as possible.”

It has since marked the issue as resolved, while Cool Ideas states it is still ongoing.

However, according to Webafrica, the outage could be more widespread, with the ISP saying that customers in Cape Town are also affected.

“We have confirmed reports of a Vumatel core outage affecting our Vumatel users at the moment (JHB / CPT/ Ekurhuleni),” it said on Twitter.

Downdetector shows slight spikes in reports from around 19:30 on Monday, with reports increasing substantially on the morning of Tuesday, 15 November.

A MyBroadband reader from Fourways has been experiencing limited to no connectivity since around 19:00 on Monday. He uses Cool Ideas on Vumatel.

MyBroadband asked Vumatel about the network status notices for the same fibre break on the other ISPs websites, and it insisted only Afrihost was affected.

It added that it is experiencing increased outages in Johannesburg’s Southern Suburbs.

“This is caused by outages to the connectivity provided to the area by third parties. Repair work by the service providers to restore service to the affected areas is underway,” Vumatel said.

“Restoration times have, however, been impacted by the recent rainstorms.”

“Vuma is in consistent, hourly communication with the third-party service providers regarding the restoration of services, and will update the relevant ISPs accordingly,” it added.

