Openserve and Octotel launch double fibre speed specials

Openserve and Octotel have launched promotions that will double the connection speeds of some customers until the end of February 2023.

The specials are available to new and existing customers whose line speeds are below certain thresholds.

Octotel’s “Double Up” special started on 1 November 2022 and will run until 28 February 2023, while Openserve’s deal runs from 14 November 2022 to 28 February 2023.

Openserve has limited its promotion to customers on its symmetrical and asymmetrical 25Mbps and 50Mbps packages.

Those on 100Mbps packages or faster don’t qualify.

Existing customers on Openserve’s network can expect to receive an upgrade link via email, while new customers will only receive their link once their fibre line is active.

Customers on the 25/10Mbps and 25/25Mbps packages will be upgraded to 50/25Mbps and 50/50Mbps, respectively.

Openserve will increase the speeds of those on its 50/25Mbps and 50/50Mbps packages to 100/50Mbps and 100/100Mbps during the promotional period.

“If a client changes their package during the promotional period, they will no longer qualify for the promo and will start paying the standard list price for the package,” Openserve’s promotional material reads.

Clients have until 31 January 2023 to claim the promo.

Towards the end of the promotional period, Openserve will email clients offering them the choice of remaining on the higher-speed package or opting out and returning to their standard package.

Clients who choose to upgrade will start paying the regular price from 1 March 2023.

Openserve’s promotion is only available from participating ISPs.

Any qualifying upgrade order received after 14 November 2022 will experience a shorter promotion period ending on 28 February 2023.

Octotel said it would upgrade customers on its 35Mbps package to 50Mbps. Higher-speed packages will be upgraded as follows:

50Mbps packages will be upgraded to 100Mbps;

100Mbps packages will be upgraded to 200Mbps; and

200Mbps packages will be upgraded to 400Mbps.

Octotel specified that the double-speed deal is available through all Internet service providers (ISPs) on its network.

Openserve and Octotel’s speed upgrades are summarised in the table below.