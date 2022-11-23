Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong says the company would not consider selling off its network infrastructure subsidiary Openserve.

“It is a core asset for us. We are definitely not considering selling a majority of Openserve,” Taukobong said during a Q&A following a presentation of Telkom’s half-year financial results on Wednesday.

The question about Openserve came in the context of Telkom’s board considering merger and acquisition deals from several companies, including MTN and Rain.

MTN and Telkom first announced they were in talks on 15 July 2022.

The companies revealed that MTN was considering acquiring Telkom’s entire issued share capital in return for shares, or a combination of cash and shares in MTN.

Industry speculation suggested that MTN was more interested in Openserve for its massive fibre network than in the rest of Telkom.

This was because rival Vodacom had made a deal to acquire Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa parent CIVH, merging their fibre networks into a single entity.

Remgro-owned CIVH recently unveiled the name of this new company — Maziv. The Vodacom deal must still pass regulatory muster.

Openserve’s fibre network dwarfs Maziv’s, with 160,000km of cable deployed compared to 43,000km.

Despite this, Vumatel currently leads Openserve in fibre-to-the-home. Vumatel’s network passes 1.6 million homes, whereas Openserve passes just over 960,000.

Openserve is rapidly catching up in terms of customers connected. Vumatel’s latest numbers show it had connected 450,000 customers, while Openserve reports 443,469 residential fibre connections.

Besides Openserve, Telkom’s other divisions include Swiftnet, Gyro, BCX, its mobile network, and its consumer Internet service provider.

Many analysts assumed that MTN would negotiate to avoid a deal that included Telkom Mobile, as it was unlikely to get Competition Commission approval.

However, according to a Sunday Times report, MTN had assured that this was not the case, that it could structure a deal that included Telkom’s mobile division, and could successfully argue for it before competition authorities.

MTN ultimately walked away from the deal after upstart cellular network operator Rain presented the Telkom board with a non-binding proposal that Telkom should buy them.

An insider told MyBroadband that MTN wanted assurances from Telkom regarding how long it would take to evaluate the Rain deal.

When Telkom couldn’t provide a timeline, they terminated the acquisition talks.

Taukobong said they would be interested in reopening discussions with MTN. However, his comments also make clear that the deal can’t be purely to acquire Openserve’s extensive fibre network.

“Currently, from Rain, we have received a proposal. There are no binding documents. The teams have been engaging to try and understand the potential synergies or opportunities for growth across these two organisations,” Taukobong said.

“At this point in time, it’s all informal conversation. We have set ourselves a target by the end of December to be in a go or no-go position.”

He said that although the talks with MTN stalled, the strategic imperative and rationale behind a partnership remain intact.

“We will be open to conversations continuing further if MTN comes back,” Taukobong said.

