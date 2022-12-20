High-speed fibre price showdown

While fibre network operators (FNOs) Vumatel and Openserve dominate the South African market, smaller FNOs have been working on expanding their networks and connecting more homes.

MyBroadband compared 50Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps, 500Mbps, and 1Gbps packages from various FNOs, and found that either MetroFibre, Frogfoot, Octotel, or Zoom Fibre beat the dominant FNOs in terms of price in at least one speed category.

Vumatel is the largest residential fibre operator in the country, with 1.6 million homes passed and 450,000 connected.

Openserve, although having passed only 890,000 homes, has a better connection rate than Vumatel and isn’t far behind the leader in terms of homes connected.

Openserve has only connected 36,000 fewer homes than Vumatel at 414,000. It also has the physically larger fibre network, with over 160,000km of cable in the ground, compared to Vumatel and DFA’s combined 44,000km.

While smaller FNOs like Metrofibre, Frogfoot, and Zoom Fibre have only passed and connected a fraction of the homes, their networks are rapidly expanding.

Metrofibre Networx told MyBroadband that it had connected approximately 110,000 homes to its network, with the FNO having passed 400,000. This represents a connection rate of about 28%.

Frogfoot said it had passed 338,600 homes, of which 134,400 have connected to its network — a connection rate of about 40%.

Zoom Fibre — the fastest FNO to pass 100,000 homes in South Africa — told MyBroadband that it has now passed 130,000 homes with its network and connected 27,000.

50Mbps

MetroFibre, Openserve, and Zoom Fibre’s 50Mbps packages are the cheapest available through Afrihost at R697 a month.

However, it should be noted that both MetroFibre and Zoom Fibre’s packages are symmetrical, while Openserve’s upload speed for the R697 package maxes out at 25Mbps.

A comparison of 50Mbps fibre packages available in South Africa is provided in the table below.

We used Afrihost as the Internet service provider (ISP) to get pricing and included symmetrical and asymmetrical plans in the comparison.

50Mbps fibre price comparison Network Download Upload Price MetroFibre 50Mbps 50Mbps R697 Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R697 Zoom Fibre 50Mbps 50Mbps R697 Frogfoot 50Mbps 5Mbps R727 Octotel 50Mbps 50Mbps R727 Vumatel 50Mbps 50Mbps R727 Vodacom 50Mbps 25Mbps R807 Frogfoot 50Mbps 50Mbps R827 Mitsol 50Mbps 50Mbps R827 Openserve 50Mbps 50Mbps R827 Link Layer 50Mbps 50Mbps R877 TT Connect 50Mbps 50Mbps R877 Evotel 50Mbps 50Mbps R927 Purple Forest 50Mbps 50Mbps R997 Clear Access 50Mbps 50Mbps R1,047 Netstream 50Mbps 50Mbps R1,137 Link Africa 50Mbps 50Mbps R1,247

100Mbps

Frogfoot and Octotel’s 100Mbps packages are the cheapest available through Afrihost at R827.

However, Frogfoot’s package only offers a maximum upload speed of 10Mbps, while Octotel’s 100Mbps fibre connection is symmetrical.

A comparison of 100Mbps fibre packages available in South Africa is provided in the table below.

100Mbps fibre price comparison Network Download Upload Price Frogfoot 100Mbps 10Mbps R827 Octotel 100Mbps 100Mbps R827 Zoom Fibre 100Mbps 100Mbps R847 MetroFibre 100Mbps 100Mbps R897 Vuma Reach 100Mbps 50Mbps R897 Frogfoot 100Mbps 100Mbps R927 Mitsol 100Mbps 100Mbps R927 Vumatel 100Mbps 100Mbps R927 Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R947 Openserve 100Mbps 100Mbps R997 Vodacom 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,037 Link Layer 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,047 TT Connect 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,047 Evotel 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,147 Clear Access 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,247 Purple Forst 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,297 Netstream 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,327 Link Africa 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,497

200Mbps

The cheapest 200Mbps fibre connections available through Afrihost come from Octotel and Zoom Fibre at R997 per month. Both packages feature symmetrical upload and download speeds.

They are R50 cheaper a month than the next-most affordable options.

A comparison of 200Mbps fibre packages available in South Africa is provided in the table below.

200Mbps fibre price comparison Network Download Upload Price Octotel 200Mbps 200Mbps R997 Zoom Fibre 200Mbps 200Mbps R997 Frogfoot 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,047 Vumatel 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,047 MetroFibre 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,097 Vodacom 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,147 Openserve 250Mbps 125Mbps R1,167 Link Layer 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,197 Mitsol 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,247 Evotel 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,347 Purple Forest 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,397 Clear Access 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,447 TT Connect 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,447 Link Africa 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,797

500Mbps

Zoom Fibre’s 500Mbps fibre connection is the cheapest available through Afrihost and by some margin at R1,097 monthly.

This is R100 a month less than the next cheapest option. However, it should be noted that the package is asymmetrical and features a maximum upload speed of 250Mbps.

At the same time, Vumatel’s product is the next cheapest, and its upload speed maxes out at 200Mbps.

A comparison of 500Mbps fibre packages available in South Africa is provided in the table below.

500Mbps fibre price comparison Network Download Upload Price Zoom Fibre 500Mbps 250Mbps R1,097 Vumatel 500Mbps 200Mbps R1,197 MetroFibre 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,297 Frogfoot 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,347 Mitsol 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,347 Openserve 500Mbps 250Mbps R1,347 TT Connect 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,847

1Gbps

The cheapest 1Gbps fibre connection available through Afrihost belongs to Octotel at R1,447 per month.

The asymmetrical package features a 100Mbps upload speed and is R50 less a month than Vumatel’s asymmetrical 1Gbps with a 200Mbps upload speed.

A comparison of 1Gbps fibre packages available in South Africa is provided in the table below.

1Gbps fibre price comparison Network Download Upload Price Octotel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,447 Vumatel 1Gbps 200Mbps R1,497 Evotel 1Gbps 500Mbps R1,547 Frogfoot 1Gbps 1Gbps R1,547 Mitsol 1Gbps 1Gbps R1,547 Purple Forest 1Gbps 1Gbps R1,547 Zoom Fibre 1Gbps 500Mbps R1,597 MetroFibre 1Gbps 250Mbps R1,797 TT Connect 1Gbps 1Gbps R2,247 Vumatel 1Gbps 500Mbps R2,347

