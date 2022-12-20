High-speed fibre price showdown

20 December 2022

While fibre network operators (FNOs) Vumatel and Openserve dominate the South African market, smaller FNOs have been working on expanding their networks and connecting more homes.

MyBroadband compared 50Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps, 500Mbps, and 1Gbps packages from various FNOs, and found that either MetroFibre, Frogfoot, Octotel, or Zoom Fibre beat the dominant FNOs in terms of price in at least one speed category.

Vumatel is the largest residential fibre operator in the country, with 1.6 million homes passed and 450,000 connected.

Openserve, although having passed only 890,000 homes, has a better connection rate than Vumatel and isn’t far behind the leader in terms of homes connected.

Openserve has only connected 36,000 fewer homes than Vumatel at 414,000. It also has the physically larger fibre network, with over 160,000km of cable in the ground, compared to Vumatel and DFA’s combined 44,000km.

While smaller FNOs like Metrofibre, Frogfoot, and Zoom Fibre have only passed and connected a fraction of the homes, their networks are rapidly expanding.

Metrofibre Networx told MyBroadband that it had connected approximately 110,000 homes to its network, with the FNO having passed 400,000. This represents a connection rate of about 28%.

Frogfoot said it had passed 338,600 homes, of which 134,400 have connected to its network — a connection rate of about 40%.

Zoom Fibre — the fastest FNO to pass 100,000 homes in South Africa — told MyBroadband that it has now passed 130,000 homes with its network and connected 27,000.

50Mbps

MetroFibre, Openserve, and Zoom Fibre’s 50Mbps packages are the cheapest available through Afrihost at R697 a month.

However, it should be noted that both MetroFibre and Zoom Fibre’s packages are symmetrical, while Openserve’s upload speed for the R697 package maxes out at 25Mbps.

A comparison of 50Mbps fibre packages available in South Africa is provided in the table below.

We used Afrihost as the Internet service provider (ISP) to get pricing and included symmetrical and asymmetrical plans in the comparison.

50Mbps fibre price comparison
Network Download Upload Price
MetroFibre 50Mbps 50Mbps R697
Openserve 50Mbps 25Mbps R697
Zoom Fibre 50Mbps 50Mbps R697
Frogfoot 50Mbps 5Mbps R727
Octotel 50Mbps 50Mbps R727
Vumatel 50Mbps 50Mbps R727
Vodacom 50Mbps 25Mbps R807
Frogfoot 50Mbps 50Mbps R827
Mitsol 50Mbps 50Mbps R827
Openserve 50Mbps 50Mbps R827
Link Layer 50Mbps 50Mbps R877
TT Connect 50Mbps 50Mbps R877
Evotel 50Mbps 50Mbps R927
Purple Forest 50Mbps 50Mbps R997
Clear Access 50Mbps 50Mbps R1,047
Netstream 50Mbps 50Mbps R1,137
Link Africa 50Mbps 50Mbps R1,247

100Mbps

Frogfoot and Octotel’s 100Mbps packages are the cheapest available through Afrihost at R827.

However, Frogfoot’s package only offers a maximum upload speed of 10Mbps, while Octotel’s 100Mbps fibre connection is symmetrical.

A comparison of 100Mbps fibre packages available in South Africa is provided in the table below.

We used Afrihost as the Internet service provider (ISP) to get pricing and included symmetrical and asymmetrical plans in the comparison.

100Mbps fibre price comparison
Network Download Upload Price
Frogfoot 100Mbps 10Mbps R827
Octotel 100Mbps 100Mbps R827
Zoom Fibre 100Mbps 100Mbps R847
MetroFibre 100Mbps 100Mbps R897
Vuma Reach 100Mbps 50Mbps R897
Frogfoot 100Mbps 100Mbps R927
Mitsol 100Mbps 100Mbps R927
Vumatel 100Mbps 100Mbps R927
Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R947
Openserve 100Mbps 100Mbps R997
Vodacom 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,037
Link Layer 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,047
TT Connect 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,047
Evotel 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,147
Clear Access 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,247
Purple Forst 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,297
Netstream 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,327
Link Africa 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,497

200Mbps

The cheapest 200Mbps fibre connections available through Afrihost come from Octotel and Zoom Fibre at R997 per month. Both packages feature symmetrical upload and download speeds.

They are R50 cheaper a month than the next-most affordable options.

A comparison of 200Mbps fibre packages available in South Africa is provided in the table below.

We used Afrihost as the Internet service provider (ISP) to get pricing and included symmetrical and asymmetrical plans in the comparison.

200Mbps fibre price comparison
Network Download Upload Price
Octotel 200Mbps 200Mbps R997
Zoom Fibre 200Mbps 200Mbps R997
Frogfoot 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,047
Vumatel 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,047
MetroFibre 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,097
Vodacom 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,147
Openserve 250Mbps 125Mbps R1,167
Link Layer 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,197
Mitsol 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,247
Evotel 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,347
Purple Forest 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,397
Clear Access 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,447
TT Connect 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,447
Link Africa 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,797

500Mbps

Zoom Fibre’s 500Mbps fibre connection is the cheapest available through Afrihost and by some margin at R1,097 monthly.

This is R100 a month less than the next cheapest option. However, it should be noted that the package is asymmetrical and features a maximum upload speed of 250Mbps.

At the same time, Vumatel’s product is the next cheapest, and its upload speed maxes out at 200Mbps.

A comparison of 500Mbps fibre packages available in South Africa is provided in the table below.

We used Afrihost as the Internet service provider (ISP) to get pricing and included symmetrical and asymmetrical plans in the comparison.

500Mbps fibre price comparison
Network Download Upload Price
Zoom Fibre 500Mbps 250Mbps R1,097
Vumatel 500Mbps 200Mbps R1,197
MetroFibre 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,297
Frogfoot 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,347
Mitsol 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,347
Openserve 500Mbps 250Mbps R1,347
TT Connect 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,847

1Gbps

The cheapest 1Gbps fibre connection available through Afrihost belongs to Octotel at R1,447 per month.

The asymmetrical package features a 100Mbps upload speed and is R50 less a month than Vumatel’s asymmetrical 1Gbps with a 200Mbps upload speed.

A comparison of 1Gbps fibre packages available in South Africa is provided in the table below.

We used Afrihost as the Internet service provider (ISP) to get pricing and included symmetrical and asymmetrical plans in the comparison.

1Gbps fibre price comparison
Network Download Upload Price
Octotel 1Gbps 100Mbps R1,447
Vumatel 1Gbps 200Mbps R1,497
Evotel 1Gbps 500Mbps R1,547
Frogfoot 1Gbps 1Gbps R1,547
Mitsol 1Gbps 1Gbps R1,547
Purple Forest 1Gbps 1Gbps R1,547
Zoom Fibre 1Gbps 500Mbps R1,597
MetroFibre 1Gbps 250Mbps R1,797
TT Connect 1Gbps 1Gbps R2,247
Vumatel 1Gbps 500Mbps R2,347

Now read: Fighting fibre with fibre

Share your thoughts: High-speed fibre price showdown

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
High-speed fibre price showdown