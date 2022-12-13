Webafrica slammed over “hidden” R499 processing fee

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ordered Webafrica to withdraw or amend some of the advertising on its website after it found it to be misleading to consumers.

The complaint, submitted by Craig Thomas, relates to a hidden R499 order processing fee that Webafrica doesn’t disclose in its advertising.

While the advertising provides details of the costs for each of its products, it fails to mention the R499 order processing fee. The complaint was submitted as follows:

The Complainant submitted that when one tries to sign up for one of the alternatives provided, the Advertiser adds an additional fee of R499 under the guise of covering its “administrative costs”. However, this is not disclosed in the advertising. It is displayed during the signup process.

Webafrica expressed surprise over the complaint, acknowledging that charging a fee without disclosing it up-front is problematic. However, it maintained that it wasn’t hiding any charges.

“While true that this fee may not appear on the initial search ‘result’ page, the information appears on the very first page of one’s ‘cart’, so it cannot be said that this information is deliberately hidden from customers,” Webafrica said.

“In fact, this is similar to how other Internet service providers display their pricing information.”

The Internet service provider (ISP) added that some of its competitors require customers to register an account on their website before disclosing the information.

In its decision, the ARB noted that once advertisers have chosen to advertise the price for a service or product, they are obliged to disclose all mandatory fees or inform them of the possibility of additional fees.

“The allegation before the Directorate is that the Advertiser’s omission of its ‘processing fee’ of R499 misleads consumers about the true cost of the advertised service,” it said.

The ARB reviewed the case in terms of Clause 4.2.1 of Section II of the Code of Advertising Practice.

“Advertisements should not contain any statement or visual representation which, directly or by implication, omission, ambiguity, inaccuracy, exaggerated claim or otherwise, is likely to mislead the customer,” the code states.

The ARB noted Webafrica’s acknowledgement of the exclusion of the processing fee on its advertising page, adding that it understands the fee appears on the first page when applying for a service.

However, the ARB said it is not convinced that this is sufficient.

“It is like arriving at the shop counter and discovering that the point of sale material omitted a mandatory charge,” it said.

“The Advertiser has not provided any justification for its failure to alert the customer to this additional fee in its advertising.”

The ARB also explained that the advertisement submitted by Thomas — included above — contained five “(i)” hover icons denoting the presence of additional information but failed to include one for the processing fee.

“Given that the advertisement clearly omits a material, and in some instances mandatory cost, the Directorate agrees that the Advertiser’s advertising is likely to mislead consumers in a manner that contravenes the provisions of Clause 4.2.1 of Section II of the Code,” it ruled.

The ARB has instructed Webafrica to withdraw or appropriately amend its advertising to ensure that customers affected by the additional mandatory fee are adequately alerted to it.

Webafrica told MyBroadband that while it feels its website and marketing is clear and not misleading, it will comply with the ARB’s instructions.

“We will be complying with the recommendations, and we will be adding another reference to the ‘Order Processing Fee’ further up the order process,” it said.

“We will still maintain the current reference as we feel it best relays the information around all relevant charges in one place.”