Big RSAWeb outage

Internet service provider (ISP) RSAWeb was hit by a major network outage on Wednesday, leaving its customers without Internet connectivity countrywide.

RSAWeb first posted a network notice at 06:51 AM on its Facebook and Twitter pages, informing customers that it was observing a service-impacting event on its cloud.

It initially said the problem only affected its customer cloud in the Cape Town region and its voice-over-IP platform and that engineers were investigating.

But numerous RSAWEB fibre customers from all over the country responded and said they either had intermittent connectivity or could not use the Internet at all.

RSAWeb customers on the MyBroadband Forum also confirmed that they had no connectivity.

Customers affected appeared to be on various fibre networks — including MetroFibre, Openserve, Vumatel, and Octotel.

Octotel is a sister company to RSAWeb, as investment firm Actis owns both.

In an update at 08:38 AM, RSAWeb said its network was experiencing disruption to “key services” affecting cloud and RSAWeb internal systems.

The ISP said its engineers were actively working on a resolution and that it would provide further updates.

Networkstatus.co.za showed a surge in reports about issues on RSAWeb from just after 06:00 AM, with 165 reports in the past 24 hours up to 09:15 AM. That compares to a typical daily average of 56 reports.

At the time of writing, RSAWeb’s mobile app and website were offline, with the latter only showing archived versions of its pages.

As a result, customers have been unable to view its network notices page for updates regarding a fix of the issue.

RSAWeb advised its home customers to contact its support teams through [email protected], and business customers use [email protected]

In its latest update at 9:39 AM, the ISP said that customers with fibre, hosting, and VoIP services could experience intermittent or no connectivity.

Update — RSAWeb CEO responds

At 11:57 AM, RSAWeb sent the comment below from its CEO Rudy van Staden to MyBroadband.

“RSAWEB is currently attending to an incident impacting the services of many of our valued customers,” Van Staden stated.

“During this period, our customers may find that they are unfortunately experiencing intermittent internet connectivity, also affecting Cloud and Mobile APN services.”

“Our engineers completely understand the urgency to get the issue resolved as soon as possible for our customers, which they are currently attending to.”

“We will continue to communicate updates to all our customers via email, SMS and various social media channels until all services are fully restored.”

“We appreciate how important these services are to our customers and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

