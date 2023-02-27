The companies that power Frogfoot and MetroFibre’s networks

South African fibre network operators (FNOs) Metrofibre and Frogfoot use a range of networking equipment to provide fibre connectivity to their customers, including routers and switches from Juniper, Adva, and Nokia.

Frogfoot network architect Johan Meiring told MyBroadband that the FNO uses Juniper, Adva, Extreme, and Ciena equipment for its network.

“Frogfoot uses Juniper routers with EVPN technology on its core countrywide network,” he said.

“This allows Frogfoot to deliver true enterprise services with very fast re-route times should there be any physical fibre failures.”

Light transmission along its longest routes is powered by Adva equipment.

“This allows Frogfoot to send 53 x 200 Gbit/s channels between regions, which means virtually unlimited capacity between towns,” Meiring said.

“Juniper and Adva were chosen as the equipment is truly carrier class.”

Regarding its local networks — those that link neighbourhoods to Frogfoot’s core network — the FNO uses Extreme and Ciena carrier switches.

“This allows for a simple design that is more resilient to any failures,” Meiring said.

“From the local neighbourhood node, services are distributed to the home or office using Calix equipment and a GPON network.”

Metrofibre told MyBroadband that it invests in Adva, Juniper, and Nokia equipment for its fibre network.

“MetroFibre Networx deploys all primary classes of active network equipment such as routers, switches, and so on,” it said.

“Ongoing investment is taking place in Adva, Juniper and Nokia, and in some instances Mikrotik and Zyxel as customer premise equipment. We also operate Calix and Ciena equipment.”

Frogfoot’s Meiring said the FNO also uses Ubiquiti GPON equipment in some instances and is testing XGSPON equipment from Ciena and Adtran.

“In some instances where third-party networks were acquired, this is also done using a Ubiquiti GPON network,” he said.

“Frogfoot is also in the process of testing XGSPON technology from Ciena and Adtran, which will enable up to 10 Gbit/s per end user.”

MyBroadband also asked Vumatel, Openserve, Cybersmart, Herotel, and Ocotel which brands they use for their networks, but they had not provided feedback by publication.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks offers various network routers and switches for fibre networks, which it says provide unparalleled capacity, agility, and operational consistency and help providers optimise user and application experiences.

Adva Optical Networking

Adva Optical Networking is a European telecommunications company that provides network equipment for data, storage, voice and video services.

Nokia

Nokia says its optical platforms provide the flexibility and performance necessary to enable network operators to optimise their networks on both a small and large scale.