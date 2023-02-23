Afrihost announces Openserve fibre price hikes

Afrihost has informed subscribers on Openserve’s fibre infrastructure of speed and price increases to their fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) packages, with prices rising by R50 a month across the board.

Several MyBroadband readers started receiving email notifications of the price increases on Wednesday evening. The changes will take effect from 1 April 2023.

According to the Internet service provider, Openserve’s base download speed has increased from 25Mbps to 40Mbps. It offers both symmetrical and asymmetrical fibre packages.

The cheapest package it offers previously featured a 25Mbps download and 10Mbps upload speed. This has now increased to 40Mbps download and 20Mbps upload, with the package price increasing from R497 to R547.

The symmetrical 25Mbps line’s speed has also been upped to 40Mbps, and the price increased by R50.

Openserve’s download speeds on its symmetrical and asymmetrical 50Mbps packages have increased to 75Mbps, each of which also received a R50 price increase. The asymmetrical package now features a 50Mbps upload speed.

The FNO has increased its 100Mbps packages to 150Mbps download speeds, and customers on the 250Mbps package will now get a download speed of 300Mbps.

Those on Openserve’s highest package — with 500Mbps download and 250Mbps upload speeds — receive no speed increase. However, the package’s price will increase from R1,347 to R1,397 per month.

The FNO announced fibre speed upgrades on 13 February 2023, but it was unclear whether these would come with an equivalent wholesale price cut for Internet service providers like Afrihost.

Considering Afrihost’s price increases, it is clear that any wholesale price change from Openserve did not compensate for the higher bandwidth costs of increasing subscriber line speeds.

Afrihost’s Openserve FTTH price changes are summarised in the table below.

Openserve price changes Old speeds (Download/Upload) Price New speeds (Download/Upload) New Price 25Mbps/10Mbps R497 40Mbps/20Mbps R547 25Mbps/25Mbps R597 40Mbps/40Mbps R647 50Mbps/25Mbps R697 75Mbps/50Mbps R747 50Mbps/50Mbps R827 75Mbps/75Mbps R877 100Mbps/50Mbps R947 150Mbps/75Mbps R997 100Mbps/100Mbps R997 150Mbps/150Mbps R1,047 250Mbps/125Mbps R1,167 300Mbps/150Mbps R1,217 500Mbps/250Mbps R1,347 500Mbps/250Mbps R1,397

Now read: Openserve network problems