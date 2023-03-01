MetroFibre Networx announces massive fibre speed upgrades and price cuts

MetroFibre Networx has announced a significant overhaul of line speeds on its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) packages.

The latest announcement focuses on speed and price changes for its direct customers, using MetroFibre as their ISP.

Customers who previously had a symmetrical 50Mbps, 100Mbps, or 200Mbps product are getting a five-fold speed increase at no extra charge.

For the 50Mbps product, both download and upload speeds have been changed to 250Mbps, effective 1 March 2023.

100Mbps customers got their speeds upgraded to 500Mbps on the same date.

Those on the 200Mbps symmetrical package were bumped up to MetroFibre’s 1Gbps package on 1 February 2023 while also getting a new router.

Customers previously on the 500Mbps product now get double the download speed — 1Gbps — for R410 less per month. They will also receive a new router.

Finally, those on the top-end 1Gbps package will get their upload speeds doubled from 250Mbps to 500Mbps.

They will pay the same R1,240 as those previously on the 200Mbps package, a R710 saving.

The table below summarises the FTTH price changes for MetroFibre Networx direct customers.

MetroFibre Direct FTTH price changes Old speeds New speeds Price 20/20Mbps 20/20Mbps R400 50/50Mbps 250/250Mbps R760 100/100Mbps 500/500Mbps R1,070 200/200Mbps 1,000/500Mbps R1,240 500/500Mbps 1,000/250Mbps

MetroFibre Networx CEO Jan-Jan Bezuidenhout said that the quality and speed of FTTH connections needed by the company’s customers drove a review of its packages.

“The reality is that our lives have changed dramatically over the last three years and having quality fibre connectivity at home that can handle our data-intensive lifestyles, at an affordable price, is crucial,” said Bezuidenhout.

“Connectivity has become as important as household utilities such as electricity and water and is fundamental to so many aspects of daily living – remote work, online meetings, security, cloud computing, transacting, education and learning, entertainment, streaming, gaming and more.”

Bezuidenhout added that fibre offered the best value for money and quality.

“While pricing is always important, this is about bringing real fibre speeds and value to our customers,” Bezuidenhout said.

The company’s fibre network operator (FNO) division recently adjusted the prices of packages for ISPs and resellers, including significant reductions in the 500Mbps and 1Gbps products.

However, it also announced substantial increases on some of its lower-end packages.

In addition to the price changes, MetroFibre is also running a promotion that allows ISP customers with 50Mbps or 100Mbps packages to upgrade to 400Mbps at no extra charge until 31 May 2023.

Resellers can offer their 50Mbps, 100Mbps, and 200Mbps customers a free upgrade to 500Mbps until 30 April 2023.

MetroFibre promised to provide a “compelling offer” for reseller customers from 1 May 2023. This change will be announced in the coming weeks.

The table below compares FTTH pricing on MetroFibre’s network that direct customers pay with one of the country’s most prominent fibre ISPs — Afrihost.

MetroFibre FTTH prices — Afrihost vs Direct ISP Download speed Upload speed Price 20Mbps Afrihost 20Mbps 20Mbps R497 MetroFibre Direct 20Mbps 20Mbps R400 50Mbps Afrihost 50Mbps 50Mbps R697 100Mbps Afrihost 100Mbps 100Mbps R897 250Mbps MetroFibre Direct 250Mbps 250Mbps R760 400Mbps Afrihost 400Mbps 400Mbps R997 500Mbps Afrihost 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,197 MetroFibre Direct 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,070 1Gbps Afrihost 1Gbps 250Mbps R1,297 MetroFibre Direct 1Gbps 500Mbps R1,240

Now read: DStv launches Vumatel fibre packages