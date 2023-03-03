Numerous fibre network operators (FNOs) offer South Africans fast and affordable 500Mbps or 1Gbps fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections.

These top-end speeds let users download and upload large files in the shortest time possible on a relatively broadly-available Internet connection in South Africa.

They also boast enough bandwidth to easily support multiple members of a household gaming, working, and streaming high-quality video simultaneously.

On a 500Mbps connection, users get a theoretical download speed of 62.5MB/s.

Provided you don’t use the Internet connection for other applications at that time, downloading a 100GB game will take less than 27 minutes.

On a 1Gbps connection, doing the same will take just over 13 minutes.

We compared the prices FNOs charge for 500Mbps and 1Gbps packages to get a comprehensive view on the state of high-end FTTH pricing in South Africa.

For our analysis, we used all the networks with packages available through one of South Africa’s most well-known Internet service providers (ISPs) — Afrihost.

It is important to emphasise that prices will vary between ISPs.

Our choice of Afrihost was based on its generally solid reputation for offering high-quality service and customer support.

Afrihost also supports a staggering variety of FNOs and was the only prominent provider that had updated all the FTTH pricing on its website following a wave of recent changes by network operators.

We found that 14 FNOs offered packages with download speeds of 500Mbps through Afrihost.

The lowest price for a 500Mbps uncapped service was available on four networks — Clear Access, MetroFibre, Vumatel, and Zoom Fibre — at R1,197 per month.

However, Clear Access and MetroFibre’s packages had symmetrical speeds, so these offered the best overall value.

The average price across all 14 packages was R1,376.

The table below compares the prices of all the 500Mbps packages available from Afrihost’s partner FNOs.

500Mbps fibre prices ISP Download speed Upload speed Price Clear Access 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,197 MetroFibre 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,197 Zoom Fibre 500Mbps 250Mbps R1,197 Vumatel 500Mbps 200Mbps R1,197 Comtel Communicaations 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,227 DNATel 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,347 Mitsol 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,347 Average R1,376 Frogfoot 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,377 Openserve 500Mbps 250Mbps R1,397 Thinkspeed 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,417 Balwin Fibre 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,427 Lightstruck 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,547 Waterfall Access Networks 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,547 TT Connect 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,847

Regarding the thirteen 1Gbps packages available from Afrihost, MetroFibre claimed the sole position as the cheapest provider.

At R1,297 per month, it was R200 cheaper than the second most-affordable providers.

TT Connect was the most expensive provider, charging R2,247 per month for its symmetrical package.

However, one particularly costly package we did not include in this list was Vumatel’s 1,000/500Mbps product.

At R2,347, it was actually the most expensive of all the packages available on Afrihost’s website.

However, Vumatel offers a much more affordable 1Gbps package for R1,497, which comes with an upload speed of 250Mbps, whereas TT Connect’s symmetric 1Gbps is its sole option.

Mitsol and Link Layer had the cheapest symmetric 1Gbps packages at R1,547 per month, with Frogfoot hot on their heels at R1,577.

The table below compares the 1Gbps FTTH packages available from all the FNOs available through Afrihost.

1Gbps fibre prices ISP Download speed Upload speed Price MetroFibre 1,000Mbps 500Mbps R1,297 Octotel 1,000Mbps 100Mbps R1,447 Open Fibre 1,000Mbps 500Mbps R1,497 Vumatel 1,000Mbps 250Mbps R1,497 Link Layer 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps R1,547 Mitsol 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps R1,547 Evotel 1,000Mbps 500Mbps R1,547 Frogfoot 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps R1,577 Zoom Fibre 1,000Mbps 500Mbps R1,697 Average R1,790 Waterfall Access Networks 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps R1,847 Lightstruck 1,000Mbps 100Mbps R1,997 Balwin Fibre 1,000Mbps 500Mbps R2,027 TT Connect 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps R2,247

