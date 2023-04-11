Big Vumatel outage

Fibre customers in Vumatel’s Northern region are suffering an outage, according to notices from various Internet service providers (ISPs).

Afrihost, Cool Ideas, Mind The Speed, and Mweb have all updated their status pages to reflect the outage, indicating that it affects customers in Pretoria, Centurion, Johannesburg, and parts of the Free State.

Cool Ideas says it picked up an unconfirmed issue on the Vumatel network in Johannesburg.

“Customers in the area will experience intermittent to no connectivity. Cool Ideas and Vumatel Techs are currently investigating. No ETR,” its notice reads.

MWEB’s network status page lists several affected areas:

Dunkirk

Maroeldal

Beverley

Pineslopes

Lonehill

Greenstone

Silverfields

Bryanston

Kroonstad

Waterkloof

Highveld

It also lists Vuma Reach outages in KwaMashu Zone 08, Emalahleni Phase 1, and Mhluzi Phase 4.

Mind The Speed’s network status page shows a major Vuma Villages outage and a partial Vumatel outage.

An update posted to its status page describes it as a critical-grade logical failure. It says Vuma Village customers all over Gauteng are affected.

Afrihost also published an outage notice for Vuma Villages customers in Gauteng.

“Vuma Villages has informed us of a network outage affecting Gauteng, affected clients will experience limited to no connectivity,” it said.

“Vuma Villages engineers are working on resolving this issue as soon as possible.”

Reports of the issues on Downdetector started to increase at around 08:30 on Tuesday, 11 April 2023.

“Surprise-surprise, we meet again: Our internet connection is down here in Parow North. (Since about an hour ago). Ho-hum!” a comment on the page reads.

There are also several complaints directed at Vumatel on Twitter.

“@vumatel please advise on Craigavon / Fourways Fibre outage. Residents reporting issues — multiple ISPs affected therefore must be an infrastructure issue not an ISP one,” one user posted.

“@webafrica no change after rebooting. Still no connection in Lonehill, Fourways. @vumatel pls advise. What is the issue now?” another said.

MyBroadband asked Vumatel for comment on the outage. The network operator has acknowledged our request, and we will update the article once we receive feedback.

Update — 13:00

It appears as though Vumatel customers in the affected areas are starting to come back online, with reports on Downdetector having declined significantly since approximately 12:00.

“Kindly note that the outage in the area has been resolved. Please advise if you are able to connect,” Vumatel responded to a tweet regarding the outage.

The Downdetector outage graph showing the decline in outage reports for Vumatel is provided below.