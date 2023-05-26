MTN’s Supersonic nailed over installation fee clawback on month-to-month deals

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ruled against Supersonic regarding a complaint over its month-to-month Home Fibre products, with the regulator telling the service provider to withdraw all advertisements claiming that installation is included without any qualification.

The complaint was brought before the ARB by Shawaal Davids, who found their “installation included” claim for month-to-month contracts to be misleading.

The advertisement in question relates to a 50Mb/s Vumatel fibre-to-the-home package sold by Supersonic for R695 a month on a month-to-month basis.

However, the terms and conditions for the deal state that Supersonic would claw back installation costs if the customer doesn’t remain with the Internet service provider (ISP) for at least two years.

“Despite effectively binding customers to a 24-month period, the Complainant alleged that the advertiser claimed that the service was provided on a ‘month-to-month’ basis and further, the advertiser did not indicate what that clawback value would be,” the complaint reads.

Davids requested that Supersonic either remove the “month-to-month” claim from its advertisement or include the clawback terms in the ad.

Given the opportunity to respond, Supersonic’s parent company MTN argued that the advertisement wasn’t misleading, adding that Davids’s complaint related to the claim “No contracts. Get billed on a month-to-month basis” as it appears on the Supersonic website.

It explained that customers are reminded of the terms and conditions before an order is completed, and they must check a box to confirm that they have read and agree with the terms.

Regarding the clawback for installation costs, MTN explained that a pro-rata fee for the initial activation and installation might become chargeable when a customer cancels their fibre line.

These are costs Supersonic pays to the fibre network operator on behalf of the customer.

It added that it built in the clawback process to mitigate against customers who sign up for their offering to obtain the installation and activation at the advertiser’s cost and then switch to another provider.

The ARB addressed the complaint in terms of Clause 4.2.1 of Section II of the Code of Advertising Practice.

“Advertisements should not contain any statement or visual presentation which, directly or by implication, omission, ambiguity, inaccuracy, exaggerated claim or otherwise, is likely to mislead the consumer,” the clause reads.

It also considered its ruling on another complaint from June 2021 (1485: Supersonic — Kendal Reid) — for a similar objection.

Reid believed Supersonic’s claim of “No Contracts. Get billed on a month-to-month basis” as the ISP imposed penalties for customers who cancelled within 24 months.

However, in that case, the ARB noted that the penalties were implemented to help Supersonic recoup upfront hardware installation activation costs. It, therefore, dismissed the complaint that the claim was misleading.

It also noted that the Supersonic — Reid case is distinguishable from the current matter, as it related specifically to the quoted claim and didn’t make any claims relating to the installation — the subject of the clawback.

“The Directorate is of the view that because ‘installation included’ appears above the advertised monthly price in the advertisement, it implies that the installation costs are included in the advertised price,” the ARB said.

“The Directorate finds the Advertisement to be misleading, and it contravenes Clause 4.2.1 of Section II of the Code.”

The ARB has requested that Supersonic remove all advertisements claiming “installation included” without any qualification and that the process of withdrawing the claim must be carried out with immediate effect.

MyBroadband asked MTN to comment on the ARB ruling but had not answered our questions by publication. We will update the article when we receive feedback.