Fibre operators’ big plans in the face of intense load-shedding

Fibre network operators (FNOs) in South Africa are fighting an uphill battle against load-shedding, but that hasn’t stopped their network expansion efforts.

The challenges they face due to load-shedding and extended power cuts include battery backups running out of charge resulting in a loss of connectivity and support aspects like confirming and isolating fibre breaks.

Evotel general manager Bradley Bekker previously told MyBroadband the latter could be particularly challenging.

“While our network is supported by redundant measures for both power and the fibre lines themselves, isolating breaks within our networks can, unfortunately, take longer than normal during load-shedding,” he said.

“This is because, while clients’ lines are off due to a lack of power, confirming breaks on individual lines is more difficult, which extends downtime.”

“Confirming resolution on damaged lines can also be a challenge, which makes the progress of damaged lines difficult to convey,” Bekker added.

In October 2022, several prominent South African FNOs revealed they had enough backup power to deal with Stage 5 and Stage 6 load-shedding but warned that prolonged outages could eventually impact their ability to provide connectivity.

This is concerning as South Africa has been on the verge of load-shedding stages higher than Stage 6 on several occasions in 2023.

Prolonged outages are also a significant risk, with Eskom and City Power recently reporting that they are facing a shortage of spares to fix faults at local substations.

MyBroadband asked several FNOs about their rollout plans for 2023. However, only Evotel, Herotel, and Zoom Fibre answered our questions by publication.

Vumatel declined to comment, saying it cannot share its rollout plans as they are considered “competitive proprietary information for the business”.

Zoom Fibre said proactive planning has allowed it to maintain 99.5% network uptime across South Africa, despite the energy shortage the country is facing.

It added that it plans to expand its services to new areas and communities nationwide.

“Our expansion initiative is driven by the understanding that a strong network foundation is essential for socioeconomic growth and development,” Zoom Fibre said.

“By expanding our network, we aim to stimulate economic opportunities, enhance educational resources, facilitate telecommuting and remote work options, and promote connectivity-driven innovations.”

On the other hand, Evotel’s Bekker said the company has no current commitment to build into new areas and is currently focussing on its existing networks.

“However, depending on public need and the requirements of customers, this is always subject to change,” he added.

Herotel told MyBroadband that it had achieved a major milestone in 2023 — reaching 500,000 homes passed — and that its current goal is to connect one million stands within three to five years.

“Our goal is to connect 1 million stands with reliable and high-speed fibre Internet,” it said.

“We are committed to expanding our network and providing connectivity to communities across South Africa.”

Herotel added that, despite the high load-shedding experienced so far this year, it has been executing its rollout plans consistently.

“While load shedding has not directly impacted our rollout plans, we recognize the potential inconvenience it may cause to our customers, they are paying for a service which cannot be used on certain days,” it said.