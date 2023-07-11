Vumatel and Huawei launching 50Gbps fibre in South Africa

Vumatel and Huawei have announced a partnership to integrate 50-gigabit passive optical network (50G PON) capabilities into the fibre operator’s infrastructure.

This is significantly higher than the existing 2.5Gbps capabilities Vuma currently has, Huawei said.

“Following its testing phase, the deployment of this first-to-market technology will make considerably higher upload and download fibre broadband speeds accessible to Vuma customers across the provider’s FTTH network,” stated Huawei.

“Vuma’s investment in the testing and rollout of the new Huawei PON technology is future-proofing our network, which will allow us to enable much more capacity over the last mile fibre and increase speeds as our customers require,” said Vuma chief technology offices Francois Swart.

“[This is] approximately 20 times faster than the current capabilities deployed.”

Vumatel is South Africa’s largest residential fibre provider in terms of homes connected. It overtook former fixed-line monopoly Telkom in 2019.

Telkom’s wholesale and networks division Openserve has fought back against Vumatel, but an inconsistent capital expenditure budget has hampered its ability to compete.

Like most of South Africa’s fibre network operators, Vumatel increased its prices on 1 June.

While inflation, interest rates, and the rand-dollar exchange rate remain high, Vumatel said it kept its price increases between 1.1% and 2.1%.

Vumatel’s parent company, Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), is also in the middle of a merger involving Vodacom’s fibre assets.

Under the terms of the deal, the two companies will pool their fibre assets in a new entity called Maziv, and Vodacom will put up around R13.2 billion in cash.

In addition to Vumatel, CIVH also owns Dark Fibre Africa. Vumatel also holds a stake in fibre and wireless network operator Herotel.

If the deal is approved, Vodacom will own a 30% stake in Maziv.

The deal includes an initial cash consideration of R6 billion, Vodacom’s fibre assets worth R4.2 billion, and a secondary purchase estimated to be approximately R3 billion.

The R3 billion is based on Maziv’s growth in valuation from the date Vodacom and CIVH signed the agreement to the deal’s closing date.

Vodacom has the option to acquire an additional 10% stake in FibreCo to increase its shareholding to 40%.

CIVH owner Remgro said earlier this year that they expected feedback from the Competition Commission about the deal by end-March.

However, the competition watchdog has still not given its recommendation regarding the deal.