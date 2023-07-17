Vumatel parent Maziv appoints chief commercial officer

Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa’s parent company Maziv has appointed Junaid Munshi as chief commercial officer (CCO).

Munshi will report to the CEO of Vumatel, DFA, and Maziv, Dietlof Mare, and be responsible for sustaining the company’s growth.

A spokesperson for Maziv said Munshi brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of strategic leadership in the telecoms industry.

“With over 20 years’ experience in senior executive roles, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive revenue growth and deliver outstanding results,” said Maziv.

“As CCO, he will collaborate closely with our executive team to define and execute our commercial goals, drive customer acquisition and retention, and enhance our market presence.”

Munshi’s role will be pivotal in identifying emerging business opportunities and implementing innovative strategies to ensure Maziv’s sustained competitive edge, the company stated.

Before taking on the role of CCO, Munshi was managing director of SADV, a fibre Internet service provider that merged with Vumatel in 2020.

Prior to SADV, he held senior leadership positions, including MD, CCO, and managing executive in organisations such as Cell C, Vodacom and MTN.

“I am excited and privileged to join Maziv as the Chief Commercial Officer,” said Munshi.

“I firmly believe that the company is best positioned in the industry, and I am looking forward to a join a team that’s driving our growth across the vast spectrum of opportunities before us,” he said.

“We are particularly excited to be at the forefront of delivering a new era of best value, high-speed broadband services to all corners of society to unlock the vast socio-economic benefits that lie ahead.”

Munshi holds a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Engineering from the University of Cape Town and an MBA from Wits Business School.

Maziv also gave a brief infrastructure update, stating that its network has passed nearly two million homes in South Africa and provided free, unlimited 1Gbps fibre connections to over 700 schools.

DFA’s fibre assets currently span 13,800km, while Vumatel and DFA combined have over 47,000km of fibre.

