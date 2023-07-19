South African fibre ISP goes dark and leaves customers without Internet for a week

Customers of Kempton Park-based Internet service provider WiFibre have been without connectivity for six days, with minimal communication from the company.

A MyBroadband reader informed us of the issue, and they said the last they had heard was that a switch had broken at Teraco.

However, this might not be the case. Curiously, Vumatel told MyBroadband that WiFibre hadn’t been an ISP on its network since 2021, so it is unclear how the ISP has been servicing its customers since.

The reader explained that WiFibre’s website, phone lines, and emails aren’t working.

They went so far as to visit the ISP’s offices in Kempton Park, only to find nobody there during the day.

“Last communication and only communication we got was that there was a switch that blew/broke at Teraco,” the reader said.

The lack of communication and inaccessibility of WiFibre’s support lines present a major problem for its customers — they cannot cancel or migrate to new ISPs.

“Today, I tried to order fibre from Afrihost, and Vuma notified us that there is already an active line, so installation cannot proceed,” the reader said.

Shortly afterwards, they were able to get in contact with WiFibre’s director, who said the ISP was in the process of moving their fibre-to-the-home customers to new ISPs.

“They are apparently only keeping business fibre clients,” they added.

Afrihost contacted the customer after explaining their plight on the MyBroadband forum, saying they could request a line release from Vumatel.

Vumatel told MyBroadband that any customers facing similar challenges could escalate their line release by emailing the operator at [email protected]

When attempting to access WiFibre’s website, we were presented with the following error message:

“Website Unavailable. Please note that this website is temporarily unavailable. If this domain belongs to you, kindly contact your hosting provider for more information.”

The domain’s DNS records suggest that WiFibre hosted its website with 1-Grid. The URL you are redirected to when visiting the website indicates that WiFibre’s hosting account has been suspended.

MyBroadband contacted WiFibre for comment, but its listed administrative and technical contacts hadn’t answered our questions by the time of publication.

Now read: Vumatel parent Maziv appoints chief commercial officer