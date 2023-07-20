Vumatel explains 9-day outages across Johannesburg

Vumatel has explained the days-long maintenance it is conducting on its network in Johannesburg’s greater Sandton area.

MyBroadband contacted South Africa’s biggest fibre-to-the-home network provider for comment after receiving complaints from affected subscribers.

Vumatel is busy with scheduled maintenance in several areas, with people set to be without their fibre broadband for four to nine days.

Some subscribers also complained that they weren’t notified about downtime.

The affected areas are Gallo Manor, Westdene, Blairgowrie, Protea Glen, Weltevreden Park, Jacanlee, Bryanston, Westdene, and Saxonwold.

“This is part of our network upgrade project, which is ongoing on our Active Ethernet network,” a Vumatel spokesperson told MyBroadband.

“These outages typically take [around] 5 days to complete. However, to ensure a smooth transition and address any potential issues, we’ve booked the changes for 8 to 9 days.”

Vumatel said the extra time lets them address any fallout tickets that may arise from clients whose connectivity didn’t restore immediately after the change was completed.

“Please note that the restoration time for clients may vary, depending on which tube they are spliced on,” Vumatel said.

Vumatel explained that they communicate the overall duration for the entire change rather than providing client-specific timelines.

“This approach is essential to avoid setting unrealistic expectations, as various factors can influence the restoration process.”

Vumatel said it is actively working in these areas and is focused on completing the upgrades efficiently.

While customers with some ISPs received notifications about the outage, many did not.

Several unimpressed subscribers took to Twitter to express their anger about the lack of notice.

At least two Vumatel customers on RocketNet said their Internet service provider told them they had received no notice about the planned maintenance.

After irate customers started calling them, RocketNet reportedly contacted Vumatel and said it was informed that the fibre network operator was performing a migration.

In contrast, Cool Ideas’ network status page has a notice about the scheduled downtime dating back to 14 July.

Vumatel does not own a stake in either ISP.

Vumatel’s extended maintenance for the greater Sandton area is summarised in the table below. These times come from Vumatel’s network status page.