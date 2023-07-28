High-speed fibre price showdown — cheapest 500Mbps and 1Gbps connections

Many fibre network operators (FNOs) in South Africa offer high-speed packages, with prices starting from R1,097 for 500Mbps and R1,297 for 1Gbps.

These kinds of fibre lines can be highly beneficial for those who regularly download or upload large files — like developers who work with large datasets — or those who share their connection with multiple users.

They offer sufficient bandwidth to easily support multiple members of a household gaming, working, and streaming high-quality video simultaneously.

MyBroadband compared the high-speed fibre offerings from various FNOs in South Africa, using Afrihost as the ISP.

It is important to note that fibre prices will vary based on the ISP you use.

We used Afrihost as it supports a broad range of FNOs and has a solid reputation for offering high-quality service and customer support.

Altogether, there are 14 FNOs available through Afrihost that offer 500Mbps lines, with the cheapest being Link Africa’s symmetrical package at R1,097 per month.

It beats the next-three cheapest offerings — from MetroFibre, Clear Access, and Zoom Fibre — by R100.

However, of the three, MetroFibre and Clear Access sell symmetrical 500Mbps packages, with Zoom Fibre offering an upload speed of 500Mbps.

The average price for a 500Mbps fibre line across the 14 FNOs is R1,316.

Only two other FNOs — Comtel Communications and Vumatel — offer 500Mbps packages for less than the average price point.

The table below compares the prices of all the 500Mbps packages available from Afrihost’s partner FNOs.

500Mbps fibre prices FNO Download speed Upload speed Price Link Africa 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,097 MetroFibre 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,197 Clear Acces 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,197 Zoom Fibre 500Mbps 250Mbps R1,197 Comtel Communications 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,227 Vumatel 500Mbps 200Mbps R1,297 Average R1,316 Mitsol 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,347 Link Layer 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,347 DNA Tel 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,347 Frogfoot 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,377 Openserve 500Mbps 250Mbps R1,397 Think Speed 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,417 Baldwin Fibre 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,427 Waterfall Access Networks 500Mbps 500Mbps R1,547

There are 11 FNOs that sell 1Gbps fibre connections through Afrihost, with the average price for these being R1,657.

MetroFibre is the cheapest by some margin, with its asymmetrical package with an upload speed of 250Mbps priced at R1,297 per month — R150 less than the next cheapest FNO.

Octotel’s 1Gbps package with an upload speed of 200Mbps costs R1,447 monthly. Vumatel charges R50 more and provides a 250Mbps upload speed.

Only two operators sell symmetrical 1Gbps — Mitsol and Frogfoot — below the average price of R1,657.

TT Connect’s symmetrical 1Gbps line is the most expensive of the lot at R2,247.

Openserve, one of South Africa’s biggest FNOs, doesn’t offer a 1Gbps package.

The table below compares the 1Gbps FTTH packages available from all the FNOs available through Afrihost.