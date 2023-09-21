Vumatel and DFA parent company’s earnings jump 338%

Remgro has published its annual results for the 2022/2023 financial year, showing a big jump in revenue and headline earnings for Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) parent company Community Investment Ventures Holdings Limited (CIVH).

Vumatel builds and operates South Africa’s largest fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network by homes passed. DFA builds and manages a dark fibre network for enterprise, metro, and long-distance communication.

Remgro holds a 57% indirect share in the companies via CIVH.

Remgro said the performance of the underlying businesses in CIVH, mainly DFA and Vumatel, improved due to network expansion, partly offset by an increase in finance costs.

“Vumatel’s revenue increased by 15.1% to R3.432 billion, driven by its fibre infrastructure expansion program and subscriber uptake growth,” Remgro stated.

DFA’s revenue increased by 6.8% to R2.653 million, while its annuity income increased to R213 million per month at 31 March 2023, compared to R198 million per month a year ago.

These improvements resulted in CIVH’s contribution to Remgro’s headline earnings amounting to R206 million, up 338% from R47 million in the previous financial year.

DFA was the biggest contributor to this increase, while Vumatel actually dragged it down.

DFA’s headline earnings increased by a whopping 1,089.6% between 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2023 — from R48 million to R571 million.

Vumatel’s headline earnings shrunk from R261 million to R82 million, a reduction of 68.6%.

Remgro has also upped CIVH’s intrinsic value to R14.3 billion, a 4% increase from its R13.75 billion valuation a year ago. The entity’s book value has also increased from R6.905 billion to R7.025 billion.

CIVH currently has a transaction before South Africa’s competition watchdog, which would see Vodacom take up to a 40% stake in the company’s fibre networks for a combination of cash and assets.

It has set up a subsidiary called Maziv to facilitate the transaction. Maziv holds all of CIVH’s fibre assets.

The deal comprises at least R6 billion cash and Vodacom’s residential, business, and tower fibre assets worth R4.2 billion. Vodacom will also pay an additional amount based on Maziv’s valuation at the time the deal closes, expected to be at least R3 billion.

This R10.2 billion will be for 30% of Maziv to start with. Vodacom then has the option to increase its shareholding to 40% in future.

However, the Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal prohibit the deal from going through.

“The commission is of the view that the proposed transaction is likely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in several markets and that the conditions offered do not fully address the resultant harm to competition,” it stated in its recommendation.

The commission’s recommendation is not binding, and Vodacom and Vumatel are set to argue for its approval when the matter goes before the Tribunal.

Rand Swiss founder Gary Booysen believes the recommendation to block the deal is strange and that the Tribunal will likely approve it due to its potential connectivity benefits for underserved or unserved customers.

Even Vodacom’s main mobile network rival — MTN — has warned that South Africa’s competition authorities should allow consolidation in the market, or the industry could suffer from underinvestment in digital infrastructure.

In its latest financial statement, Remgro and CIVH said they remained committed to the proposed transaction and firmly believed that, should the implementation of the proposed transaction ultimately be permitted by the Competition Tribunal, it would deliver significant benefits to South African consumers and the broader economy.