MetroFibre reveals speed and price changes for home fibre

Fibre network operator (FNO) MetroFibre is increasing the speed and price of its entry-level fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) package and dropping its 50Mbps and 100Mbps home products for new customers.

MyBroadband first learned about the potential changes after a MetroFibre Networx direct customer received an email about speed and price adjustments on his 20/20Mbps package.

“Our 20Mbps package, currently valued at R399 per month, will be increasing to R449 per month with effect from 1 November 2023,” MetroFibre said.

The FNO explained it had resisted price increases despite the effects of load-shedding, inflation, infrastructure theft, and vandalism on its operating costs.

As a “token of its appreciation”, MetroFibre said it was adding another 5Mbps speed onto the package, increasing it to 25/25Mbps.

The speed boost was implemented from the start of October 2023, a month ahead of the price increase.

“We want to assure you that we remain committed to providing affordable and super-fast quality connectivity that you deserve,” MetroFibre stated.

The change brings the effective price-per-Mbps for the download speed on MetroFibre’s entry-level package down from R19.95 to R17.96.

MetroFibre discontinued its 5Mbps and 10Mbps packages in 2022 and replaced them with the 20Mbps product.

For its direct customers, that meant substantial price decreases and speed increases.

MetroFibre confirmed the change to the 20Mbps packages to MyBroadband. However, it said it only applied to selected areas.

“For previously underserved areas that have not had access to fixed line connectivity, we will continue to make the 20Mbps package at R399 available,” MetroFibre stated.

“This ensures that direct customers in previously underserved areas can still access cutting-edge connectivity and evolve to higher speed packages as their needs evolve.”

MetroFibre also said it would be increasing the price of its 250/250Mbps package for direct customers from R799 to R849 per month.

The FNO will keep prices charged to other ISPs the same until a general increase in March 2024 — when all packages sold to ISPs except the 50Mbps and 250Mbps products will be hiked.

For the time being, 20Mbps customers with ISPs get the new 25Mbps speed at no additional cost.

From 1 March 2024, the package will cost ISPs R30 more, excluding VAT.

The most significant price hike is on the 400/400Mbps product, which is increasing by R70, excluding VAT.

The 50Mbps package’s R50 price increase will only be implemented on 1 June 2024 to give ISP sales and marketing teams time to respond to the changes in advance.

No new 50Mbps and 100Mbps sign-ups

In addition to the 25Mbps and 250Mbps price adjustments, MetroFibre is also scrapping its 50/50Mbps and 100/100Mbps products for new customers from 1 November 2023.

However, all existing customers on these packages will remain on their current products, MetroFibre said.

Some ISPs had removed the 100Mbps from their websites, which MetroFibre said was due to a technical glitch.

For its direct customers, MetroFibre had already dropped the 50Mbps and 100Mbps packages in March 2023.

MetroFibre provided a breakdown of the upcoming changes in the prices it charges to ISPs.

It said it kept increases as low as possible by trying to strike a balance between the increased cost of business in a deteriorated macroeconomic environment and customer affordability.

“Our key consideration is to ensure that we give our customers exceptional value for money, and that we are able to maintain and improve the service offering in terms of speeds, cost-efficiency, quality and service levels that only fibre can consistently deliver,” MetroFibre said.

It should be noted that the amounts in the table below exclude VAT of 15% and that ISP-specific increases still need to be communicated to customers.