A major break in a Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) cable caused by a third party’s civil works near the Teraco data centre in Johannesburg had minimal impact on Internet services in South Africa, despite its severity.

DFA chief sales and marketing officer Praveen Govender said this was because redundancy was in place that allowed them and many Internet service providers (ISPs) to mitigate the issue.

MyBroadband contacted several ISPs, including Afrihost, Vox, Cool Ideas, Webafrica, and Mweb, to find out if they were affected by the cable break.

Both Afrihost and Vox confirmed their services were unaffected by the break.

While Cool Ideas, Webafrica, and Mweb hadn’t answered our questions by publication, customer complaints on social media and the MyBroadband forum had not increased following the cable break.

We contacted DFA to ask how Internet services in Gauteng appeared unaffected by such a major incident.

“It’s difficult to answer without knowing the routing and points of presence used by the ISPs in question,” said Govender.

“Many ISPs send their traffic over transmission routes purchased from Layer 2 providers, and those providers are likely to have redundancy to cater for cable breaks, which have been part of the telecommunications landscape all the way back to copper lines.”

He added that DFA is directly involved in routing traffic across its network for its managed fibre services.

“We provide alternate routes along our core network for traffic to reach the customer’s endpoint,” said Govender.

However, for DFA’s dark fibre customers, routing traffic is up to them and could include multiple products from DFA or across several fibre network operators.

“For dark fibre, customers essentially purchase a point-to-point route, and they plan how their redundancy or failover capabilities will factor into their cost model to their end clients,” Govender stated.

The DFA cable break at Teraco occurred on Friday, 29 September 2023. DFA chief operating officer Wesley Nash sent out a notice to customers informing them of the incident.

“The break is a result of damage by third-party contractors conducting civil works in close proximity to our network infrastructure,” Nash explained.

“The breaks affect Layer 1 and Layer 2 services terminating at Teraco, and connectivity to that data centre is severely impacted.”

Nash assured customers on the day that they were prioritising repairs and service restoration.

Govender said the break was resolved within 24 hours.

“The break was repaired quickly and efficiently, with some additional time for civil engineering to encase repaired fibre cables in concrete for security and environmental protection,” he said.

Govender said eleven cables were damaged, meaning 1,296 discrete fibre strands had to be individually respliced.

“In addition, the team did extensive preparation work to prepare the site, expose all of the damaged cable from under concrete and tarmac, and manage multiple sites along the route to ensure that there is no collateral damage resulting from the repair,” he added.

Govender noted that DFA has seen an increase in similar incidents resulting from theft, vandalism, and third-party contractor damage.

While these incidents are impossible to predict, he said DFA has re-aligned its service team structures and process to ensure quick responses to major incidents.