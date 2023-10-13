Frogfoot acquires two coastal fibre networks

Fibre network operator Frogfoot has acquired two other small fibre networks — Garden Route Network and Route Network — to expand its connectivity capabilities along the South African coast.

Frogfoot said that acquiring these fibre networks extended its footprint and allowed for a more robust connectivity infrastructure.

The company’s CEO, Shane Chorley, said the acquisitions were a “natural fit” for the fibre network operator’s footprint extension and densification.

“It stretches our coastal land area by 8,000 units and allows us to transform our connectivity capabilities for our customers in the region,” Chorley said.

“This step not only underscores Frogfoot’s commitment to expanding its fibre footprint countrywide but also solidifies its standing as one of the foremost FNOs [fibre network operators] in the country.”

Garden Route Fibre Network has passed 6,990 premises with its network, including in Mossel Bay, Tergniet, Great Brak River, Glentana, Belville, Paarl and Stellenbosch.

Route Fibre Networks has passed 1,197 premises, including in Stellenbosch, Somerset West, Brackenfell, Durbanville, Milnerton, Belville, Hermanus and Kommetjie.

Frogfoot said it had already taken over customer service responsibilities from the operators.

Migrating the two networks across to Frogfoot would take some time, although Frogfoot did not foresee any stumbling blocks in this regard.

“Frogfoot is compliant and ready, so the process is set to be smooth, delivering exceptional networking and connectivity capabilities to the region,” it stated.

Chorley said there were more developments in the pipeline for Frogfoot as it continued to focus on growth and customer service delivery.