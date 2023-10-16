MTN Fibre launched

MTN has launched a new fibre ISP, MTN Fibre, offering broadband services from R349 per month, including router and installation.

MTN is offering a promotion giving new customers up to R150 per month discount for the first three months, available in selected areas.

“MTN Fibre is redefining the way our customers connect and communicate in an increasingly digitised world,” said Bertus van der Vyver, MTN SA GM: Residential.

“Whether for remote work, gaming, entertainment, content creation, or just to simply stay in touch with friends and family, MTN Fibre offers South Africans the best in broadband connectivity, innovation and reliability.”

According to its website, MTN Fibre is “powered by Supersonic” — MTN’s existing retail ISP brand.

Like Supersonic, MTN Fibre is available on most large fibre network operators in South Africa. It offers month-to-month packages, allowing customers to cancel anytime.

“At MTN, we’re committed to not only providing product solutions that rival others available in the market, but also the highest level of customer support,” Van der Vyver stated.

“Our dedicated call centre team and technicians are available to assist customers in making their transition to MTN Fibre effortless and rewarding.”s

MyBroadband searched through MTN Fibre’s packages, and its prices are identical to Supersonic’s on Vumatel, Openserve, Metrofibre, Frogfoot, and Octotel fibre infrastructure.

MTN Fibre’s whole website is nearly identical to Supersonic’s — it just doesn’t offer alternative connectivity options like LTE, 5G, or AirFibre.