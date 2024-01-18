Vumatel beats Openserve in close fibre race

Vumatel is the preferred fibre network provider in South Africa, beating its main rival, Openserve, by only 1%. Vodacom, Frogfoot, and Metrofibre completed the top 5.

In 2022, Openserve enjoyed a 4% lead over Vumatel. This lead shrunk to 1% in 2023, and Vumatel has now taken the top spot in a tight race. It shows that Vumatel is doing a better job than Openserve in promoting its brand.

This was revealed in Analytico’s latest broadband and ISP Brand research. Analytico is a South African research company focusing on the IT and telecommunications market.

It provides market research, network intelligence, and marketing insights that help companies make accurate and informed decisions.

In January 2024, Analytico conducted its annual survey, which was completed by nearly 2,000 broadband subscribers across South Africa.

As part of the survey, respondents were asked which fibre network operator (FNO) they would pick if they had to sign up for a new fibre service.

Vumatel was the preferred fibre network provider at 30%, followed by Openserve at 29%. Openserve gained one percentage point since last year, while Vumatel gained three percentage points to take the lead.

Frogfoot and Vodacom were tied in third place, with Metrofibre in fifth place, only one per cent behind its rivals.

People are impressed with Vumatel’s network and reliability and the quality of their support.

Openserve’s popularity stems from its longstanding reputation for having a quality network and offering well-priced products.

FNO brand strength among different skill levels

Vumatel is the preferred fibre network operator among tech-savvy people but lost out to Openserve amongst consumers with basic technical knowledge.

Vodacom topped the list among people who know little about technology. It is likely because of brand recognition rather than thinking Vodacom has a better fibre network.

Vumatel and Openserve also performed well in this segment, which shows that their brand strength is growing among all parts of the population.

FNO brand strength in different cities

Vumatel was the preferred fibre network operator in Gauteng and Cape Town, while Openserve reigned supreme in Durban and Port Elizabeth.

Vumatel’s good showing in Cape Town is partly linked to its extensive low-cost fibre-to-the-home rollout in Mitchell’s Plain.

The fibre network operator received excellent media coverage around this initiative, which helped it build its brand awareness.

Octotel, based in Cape Town, also had a particularly strong performance in the Mother City. It is unsurprising as Octotel focuses on the Western Cape for its fibre rollouts.

Frogfoot had a standout performance in Port Elizabeth, where it has a strong network presence.