The truth about cheap fibre prices in South Africa

South Africans are generally paying less or the same for entry-level fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) packages than two years ago, despite most of these products getting speed increases.

Over the past four years, fibre network operators (FNOs) have increased the speeds of their lower-end FTTH packages and reduced prices on higher-end offerings.

In some instances, they have also forcibly migrated their entry-level customers to packages with faster speeds at higher prices — regardless of whether the customer wanted or needed this.

Sometimes, customers are left in a position where they must pay an activation or cancellation fee to migrate to another ISP with more favourable pricing for that FNO.

Very few have the luxury of switching between fibre networks, as there is typically only one available in an area.

For one Home Connect customer on Frogfoot who recently contacted MyBroadband, the package changes have had a highly negative impact.

He was paying R488 per month for a Frogfoot 30/3Mbps product in January 2023.

Following a price increase in March 2023 and an incoming hike in February 2024, he will be paying R648 for a 60/30Mbps connection.

The price difference of R160 works out to a 32.8% hike, significantly higher than inflation. In January 2022, the price was R100 cheaper.

Therefore, over two years, the price of this specific entry-level Home Connect package on Frogfoot has jumped by 53.3%.

It should be noted that the effective per-unit-speed price has decreased over time. Frogfoot customers are paying less for 60Mbps than they did for 50Mbps in 2022.

While avid Internet users would welcome this speed-to-price improvement, 60Mbps is beyond the requirements of many users who primarily use the Internet for general browsing and some content streaming.

One high-bandwidth use-case would be 4K streaming on Netflix, which only requires 15Mbps.

MetroFibre slashed prices while Frogfoot hiked them

MyBroadband compared entry-level fibre packages from January 2022 and January 2024 to get a broader view of how these changes have impacted prices and whether customers with different ISPs were experiencing something similar to the Home Connect customer.

We looked at packages from eight well-known ISPs across the four biggest FNOs — Frogfoot, Openserve, MetroFibre, and Vumatel — for which we had historical pricing.

At the time of publication, some ISPs had not yet updated their product pages for Frogfoot’s latest changes, so these prices are subject to change.

Overall, we found that entry-level fibre prices have either come down or remained roughly the same, while most packages’ speeds increased.

Twenty out of the 32 packages in our analysis were cheaper in 2024, while five had the same prices with higher speeds.

However, only one fibre network operator (FNO) — MetroFibre — had its entry-level product prices become more affordable from all the ISPs.

Except for one ISP, the prices of its entry-level offerings declined by 27.2% or more over the past two years.

The lowest drop was on Mweb, which cut its 25/25Mbps MetroFibre package by 16.9%.

Frogfoot’ was the FNO with the most detrimental price changes.

On four of the eight ISPs, its entry-level packages became more expensive alongside their speed upgrades. On two others, their prices remained the same.

The two ISPs that decreased the prices of their entry-level Frogfoot packages only dropped them by 1.6% and 2.1%, respectively.

RSAWeb and Webafrica were the only two ISPs that reduced their entry-level prices on all four networks.

However, some of these new prices are not directly comparable to other ISPs because they have slower speeds.

For example, the entry-level Vumatel package on RSAWeb offers download and upload speeds of 25Mbps. In contrast, the Afrihost and Cool Ideas products have a minimum speed of 50Mbps on the same network.

The table below compares the entry-level fibre prices of eight major ISPs across the five biggest FNOs in South Africa.