South African prepaid fibre showdown

South Africans looking for highly flexible but fast and reliable broadband could look into a prepaid fibre subscription with several of the country’s biggest fibre network operators (FNOs).

While conventional monthly fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) packages have emphasised line speeds, prepaid fibre is more focused on the access time.

With prepaid fibre, customers can pay for access over periods shorter than a month — such as a day, week, or two weeks.

In addition, there are no penalty fees for stopping the service, even in the early days of using it.

Although it is possible to cancel a month-to-month FTTH package without penalty, the initial 12 months after setup tend to carry a cancellation fee to account for installation and enrolment costs.

One ISP — Webafrica — charges a flat R999 fee for all cancellations, regardless of how long a subscriber has used the service.

Although there has been an increase in prepaid fibre offerings over the past few years, these packages are not available from as wide a range as Internet service providers (ISPs) as month-to-month options.

Nevertheless, MyBroadband could easily find 31 different prepaid plans across six of the biggest fibre networks.

The most affordable was a 24-hour plan on MetroFibre for R20, providing access to a 20/20Mbps line at your home.

Importantly, this is only available after paying a R260 activation fee, which comes with two weeks of free service.

The fastest prepaid fibre package was available on Vodacom’s network, with download speeds and upload speeds of 200Mbps for 30 days at R1,199.

Vodacom charges the most expensive activation fee for a prepaid package — R1,599.

Aside from installation fees, there are two other caveats to be aware of when it comes to prepaid fibre.

Firstly, the free-to-use routers included with the service are very basic and don’t include Ethernet ports for wired connectivity.

The Wi-Fi can also be limited to the slower 2.4GHz band.

Secondly, some operators — like Vumatel — only offer the packages in less affluent suburbs where networks were deployed or configured differently to save on costs.

The table below summarises the prepaid FTTH packages MyBroadband found available online.