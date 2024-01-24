South African prepaid fibre showdown

24 January 2024

South Africans looking for highly flexible but fast and reliable broadband could look into a prepaid fibre subscription with several of the country’s biggest fibre network operators (FNOs).

While conventional monthly fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) packages have emphasised line speeds, prepaid fibre is more focused on the access time.

With prepaid fibre, customers can pay for access over periods shorter than a month — such as a day, week, or two weeks.

In addition, there are no penalty fees for stopping the service, even in the early days of using it.

Although it is possible to cancel a month-to-month FTTH package without penalty, the initial 12 months after setup tend to carry a cancellation fee to account for installation and enrolment costs.

One ISP — Webafrica — charges a flat R999 fee for all cancellations, regardless of how long a subscriber has used the service.

Although there has been an increase in prepaid fibre offerings over the past few years, these packages are not available from as wide a range as Internet service providers (ISPs) as month-to-month options.

Nevertheless, MyBroadband could easily find 31 different prepaid plans across six of the biggest fibre networks.

The most affordable was a 24-hour plan on MetroFibre for R20, providing access to a 20/20Mbps line at your home.

Importantly, this is only available after paying a R260 activation fee, which comes with two weeks of free service.

The fastest prepaid fibre package was available on Vodacom’s network, with download speeds and upload speeds of 200Mbps for 30 days at R1,199.

Vodacom charges the most expensive activation fee for a prepaid package — R1,599.

Aside from installation fees, there are two other caveats to be aware of when it comes to prepaid fibre.

Firstly, the free-to-use routers included with the service are very basic and don’t include Ethernet ports for wired connectivity.

The Wi-Fi can also be limited to the slower 2.4GHz band.

Secondly, some operators — like Vumatel — only offer the packages in less affluent suburbs where networks were deployed or configured differently to save on costs.

The table below summarises the prepaid FTTH packages MyBroadband found available online.

Prepaid fibre prices
Package ISP Download/Upload Speeds Sign-up and activation fees/conditions Validity period Price
Frogfoot
Frogfoot Rise Web Telecom Services 10/5Mbps First week free
Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router		 7 days R69
Frogfoot Rise Web Telecom Services 20/10Mbps First week free
Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router		 7 days R99
Frogfoot Rise Web Telecom Services 10/5Mbps First week free
Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router		 14 days R134
Frogfoot Rise Web Telecom Services 50/25Mbps First week free
Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router		 7 days R139
Frogfoot Rise Web Telecom Services 20/10Mbps First week free
Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router		 14 days R189
Frogfoot Rise Web Telecom Services 10/5Mbps First week free
Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router		 30 days R249
Frogfoot Rise Web Telecom Services 50/25Mbps First week free
Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router		 14 days R269
Frogfoot Rise Web Telecom Services 20/10Mbps First week free
Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router		 30 days R349
Frogfoot Rise Web Telecom Services 50/25Mbps First week free
Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router		 30 days R499
MetroFibre
MetroConnect MetroFibre Networx 20/20Mbps R260 with two free weeks
Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router		 24 hours R20
MetroConnect MetroFibre Networx 20/20Mbps R260 with two free weeks
Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router		 7 days R135
MetroConnect MetroFibre Networx 20/20Mbps R260 with two free weeks
Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router		 14 days R260
MetroConnect MetroFibre Networx 20/20Mbps R260 with two free weeks
Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router		 21 days R350
 MetroConnect MetroFibre Networx 20/20Mbps R260 with two free weeks
Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router		 30 days R400
Octotel
Octotel Flexi RSAWeb 20/10Mbps Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router 1 month R449
Octotel Flexi RSAWeb 80/20Mbps Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router 1 month R835
Openserve
Openserve Prepaid RSAWeb 20/10Mbps R200 for reactivation and 7 day access
Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router		 7 days R105
Openserve Prepaid Afrihost First 200GB in 7 days: 20/20Mbps
After 200GB in 7 days: 4/4Mbps		 First two weeks free
Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router		 7 days R109
Openserve Prepaid Telkom 40/20Mbps R499 activation fee with router or
R399 activation fee without router		 3 days R110
Openserve Prepaid Telkom 40/20Mbps R499 activation fee with router or
R399 activation fee without router		 7 days R188
Openserve Prepaid RSAWeb 20/10Mbps R200 for reactivation and 7 day access
Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router		 14 days R215
Openserve Prepaid Telkom 40/20Mbps R499 activation fee with router or
R399 activation fee without router		 30 days R549
Vodacom
Vodacom Prepaid Fibre Vodacom 20/10Mbps R1,599 activation fee 30 days R599
Vodacom Prepaid Fibre Vodacom 20/20Mbps R1,599 activation fee 30 days R699
Vodacom Prepaid Fibre Vodacom 50/25Mbps R1,599 activation fee 30 days R799
Vodacom Prepaid Fibre Vodacom 50/50Mbps R1,599 activation fee 30 days R899
Vodacom Prepaid Fibre Vodacom 100/100Mbps R1,599 activation fee 30 days R999
Vodacom Prepaid Fibre Vodacom 200/200Mbps R1,599 activation fee 30 days R1,199
Vuma Reach
Vuma Reach Prepaid Afrihost 20/10Mbps Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router 30 days R399
Vuma Reach Prepaid Afrihost 40/10Mbps Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router 30 days R529
Vuma Reach Prepaid Afrihost 100/50Mbps Includes free-to-use Wi-Fi-only router 30 days R897
