Frogfoot wants to shake up South Africa’s fibre industry

Frogfoot is considering providing more prepaid fibre-to-the-home options to higher-income areas, chief product officer David Coleman has told MyBroadband.

With the exception of Metrofibre’s MetroConnect product, prepaid fibre services have been limited to less affluent neighbourhoods.

While cheaper entry-level services like Telkom’s Easy Connect on Openserve have made their way to higher-income areas, these are still month-to-month, not prepaid.

“The need for on-demand services is not limited to lower [Living Standards Measure] areas,” Coleman said.

Living Standards Measure (LSM) is a market research tool used in South Africa as a more refined metric for socio-economic class.

The measurement ranges from 1 to 10, with a higher number indicating greater access to wealth.

“There is a need for a product that delivers stable and accessible connectivity that’s priced to fit the needs of the market and designed to overcome the challenges of local infrastructure,” stated Coleman.

“One of the core needs of the LSM 8–10 market is for connectivity to be cost-effective. They want the reliability and security of fibre but without the hefty price tag.”

Currently, the cheapest package available on Frogfoot’s suburban network is an asymmetric 40Mbps connection for between R550 and R700 per month.

This is about to increase to 60Mbps from 1 February 2024, with many ISPs also announcing price increases to compensate for Frogfoot’s wholesale price changes.

In some towns and less affluent suburbs, the fibre network operator’s entry-level product is called Frogfoot Air, and offers an asymmetric 10Mbps connection from around R300 per month.

In October last year, Frogfoot announced a new product for low-income areas called Frogfoot Rise, offering prepaid, uncapped fibre from R69 per week.

From next month, suburban Frogfoot customers will pay double for their entry-level package compared to Frogfoot Air subscribers for around six times the speed.

However, several subscribers have complained about the speed and price increases, saying their budgets are under pressure.

They say they don’t need the faster speeds and would prefer to pay less for a slower product and save a few rands every month.

MyBroadband asked Coleman if they are considering expanding their prepaid product to wealthier suburbs, and he confirmed they are seriously considering it.

“There are specific segments within recent acquisitions as well as our traditional footprint where the introduction of a prepaid product will make sense,” he said.

“Our recent network acquisitions from Surf4Life have provided us with valuable insights into prepaid behaviour within higher LSM areas. We are refining our system and process capabilities from the Rise project to enable future prepaid offerings in higher LSM areas.”

Coleman said that users want the option of either a prepaid or a month-to-month package that allows them to tailor their spend more effectively.

“They don’t need to spend thousands a month on a package that delivers high-speed connectivity worthy of the enterprise,” he said

“Instead, they can access a 10–50Mbps service which keeps them connected at a solid speed even during load-shedding.”

Coleman said focusing on an accessible price point across all suburbs will ensure everyone has fibre on demand.

“They can pay for what they need when they need it, and they have reliable fibre that can sustain their connectivity requirements,” he said.

Coleman added that this can also span multiple use cases.

“Holidaymakers wanting a reliable connectivity experience can use a prepaid service to stay connected and those who offer holiday services can use prepaid or monthly fibre solutions to offer this connectivity as a value-added service to their customers,” he said.

“Students and people living in retirement communities can now gain access to affordable connectivity that fits within their individual budgets.”

Asked whether Frogfoot would sell these prepaid products directly or exclusively through sister company Vox, Coleman said they would continue to partner with third-party ISPs.

“Frogfoot remains an open-access network operator and will utilise ISPs to promote our products,” he said.