Concerns over single points of failure for South African fibre networks

A recent Openserve fibre network outage has highlighted a potential single point of failure in South Africa’s digital infrastructure — despite several redundancies being available.

Several Internet service providers (ISPs) recently contacted MyBroadband to complain about a major problem that wiped out a large section of Openserve’s fibre network in mid-April.

A power failure caused Openserve’s equipment in Teraco’s Durban data centre to go offline, taking down all fibre customers whose ISPs were picking up their traffic at that location.

It also caused parts of Openserve’s network to go offline.

One ISP explained that other fibre network operators use Openserve for backhaul.

When Openserve dropped, many of the smaller fibre operators lost components of their networks.

“It was two days of chaos!” the ISP told MyBroadband.

Openserve blamed the downtime on Teraco.

However, the outage happened during power system maintenance, which was scheduled well in advance.

Other fibre network operators also did not appear to be as severely affected — or impacted at all.

“Openserve is aware of the connectivity issue that affected some of our customers on 17 April 2024,” Telkom’s wholesale and infrastructure division said in a notice to ISPs.

“This was due to Teraco’s planned power maintenance activity at their Riverhorse premises in Durban. The impact was limited to customers with services managed through this site. All services have since been restored.”

Several industry insiders told MyBroadband that Teraco had warned customers that it would conduct regular power maintenance at its facility in Durban.

This involves switching off one of its redundant power feeds to conduct maintenance on it.

All equipment in the facility would still be powered through the other feed.

For Openserve to go offline during such regularly scheduled maintenance suggests that its equipment was misconfigured, or some other error on their part.

Openserve has denied misconfiguring its equipment.

“It was not a misconfiguration, but a dual power failure partly caused by Teraco planned work,” a spokesperson told MyBroadband.

One of the issues highlighted by this outage is that ISPs are being disincentivised from putting redundancies in place to avoid such a disruption.

A large ISP whose customers were impacted by the outage explained that Openserve’s previous wholesale model allowed them to pick up their traffic at any interconnect point in the event of a failure.

However, this places massive requirements on national long-distance fibre routes to backhaul all the traffic.

They said another option is to have more points of presence in the same region — although this isn’t foolproof either.

A different industry source explained that Openserve charges higher rates for ISPs to pick up traffic at alternative facilities, such as INX-ZA’s Durban Internet Exchange.

Openserve disputed this, saying pricing is standard across its various sites throughout the country.

Asked whether Openserve would consider making it cheaper for ISPs to link up at multiple exchange points, it said no.

“Openserve’s value proposition includes offering seamless connectivity across the country, which does require an investment in our network infrastructure and is incorporated in our pricing,” the fibre operator said.