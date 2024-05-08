Business fibre boom in South Africa

South Africa’s fibre-to-the-business (FTTB) market is growing steadily and has seen a recent uptick, according to Africa Analysis’s Q3 2023 South African FTTB Market Update report.

It revealed that as of the end of September 2023, the FTTB market reached over 243,000 active links, representing a 6.4% year-on-year growth rate.

“The report reveals continued steady growth of the FTTB market, with a more recent uptick in growth on the back of increasing interest in fibre connectivity by companies,” says Africa Analysis.

“This can be interpreted as a sign of positive business market recovery after the Covid-19 period.”

Of the 243,000-odd active links, two-thirds — roughly 162,000 — are considered best-effort connections, with the remainder being dedicated “quality of service” links.

Africa Analysis noted marked increases in best-effort FTTB connections across the country, which showed far stronger growth than dedicated links.

It said the primary drivers behind this are the increasing uptake of fibre connectivity by smaller businesses and the growing adoption of cloud and SD-WAN technologies.

The market research company also highlighted the economic significance of the FTTB sector in South Africa.

“The FTTB retail market achieved annual revenue of R10.1 billion (September 2022 to September 2023),” it said.

However, it noted that the average revenue per line (ARPL) is declining in the sector — a trend it expected to continue.

Africa Analysis said this is due to falling prices of many lower-end fibre products. While this contributes to market growth, it has a diluting effect on the APRL.

“This has seen a steady year-on-year decline and is expected to continue declining,” it added.

Regarding what to expect from the FTTB market in future, Africa Analysis says it is likely to continue on a growth path that will see it reach more than 300,000 connections by the end of 2027.

“In particular, the best effort connectivity segment of the market will show much stronger growth than the more expensive dedicated connectivity,” it added.