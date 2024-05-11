Huge RSAWeb fibre outage

Internet service provider (ISP) RSAWeb suffered from a widespread fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) outage on Saturday, 11 May 2024.

Hundreds of RSAWeb users reported problems with accessing the Internet on the outage tracking website Downdetector.

There was a big surge in complaints on Downdetector from around 08:45, but these initial issues appeared to have been resolved by 09:15, with reports dropping substantially.

However, from around 14:00, the reports surged again and continued through 15:00.

The problems appeared to impact RSAWeb users on multiple fibre network operators (FNOs).

Downdetector showed jumps in complaints on three of the biggest FNOs — MetroFibre, Openserve, Vumatel — at the same time as the issues on RSAWeb

In response to a myriad user complaints on X, the ISP’s support team said that it had observed an issue affecting FTTH services in Gauteng and that engineers were investigating.

“Kindly await further updates,” it advised.

However, several users from other provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State were also reporting issues using RSAWeb FTTH.

MyBroadband asked RSAWeb for more details on the outage but it did not immediately provide feedback to our queries.

The graph below from Downdetector shows the two surges in reports of issues with RSAWeb FTTH services on Saturday, 11 May 2024.

Update — Connectivity restored

RSAWeb confirmed customers’ FTTH connectivity was resolved at 15:50 on Saturday.

The ISP said the problem lasted around 30 to 40 minutes.

It did not explain the cause of the outage.